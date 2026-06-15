Phallus in Chains: The View’s Sunny Hostin Says Claims Michelle Obama Is a Man Are Rooted in Slavery

As we watch Democrats try to maintain their love and praise for transgenderism while expressing their so-called outrage over Michelle Obama being ‘insulted’ for being called transgender by a UFC fighter, The View’s Sunny Hostin explains how this is really all about slavery. It's okay to roll your eyes. Hostin’s Democrat Party cannot define what a woman is, but its members insist the former First Lady is indeed a lady and doesn’t have a grand 'ballroom'; we’re not talking about the kind President Donald Trump is currently building. We’re assured she’s all woman and her femininity is not to be questioned even though she could pass as a lineman for the New York Giants.

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WOW… Sunny Hostin says the comment by Hokit about Michelle Obama at UFC is because of wait for it… SLAVERY. “Black women have been slurred and made to feel that they were unattractive… masculine and didn’t have the femininity that a White woman would have” - Hostin Then Ana Navarro says she’s gonna celebrate by watching the livestream of Obama’s Presidential library opening. That will show us Ana.

Hostin, with an ignorant aside from Ana Navarro, is here to explain how this all ties into slavery. (WATCH)

🔥😂 WOW… Sunny Hostin says the comment by Hokit about Michelle Obama at UFC is because of wait for it… SLAVERY.



“Black women have been slurred and made to feel that they were unattractive… masculine and didn’t have the femininity that a White woman would have” - Hostin… pic.twitter.com/NXkod8gR8Z — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) June 15, 2026

Hostin turned a crowd joke into a slavery lecture and called Trump's smirk a constitutional crisis. It's a daytime TV meltdown — Travis Markel (@DevilDogDoc1791) June 15, 2026

Her word salad was a woke BINGO blackout. — Sasha the Wonder Dog 🇺🇸☘️ (@livesuperior1) June 15, 2026

That bingo card doesn’t have a ‘free’ space because of slavery.

For years, Democrats have tried selling us that transgenderism is wholesome and entirely normal. Now they’re claiming it’s the worst thing you could accuse someone of being. Posters noticed the inconsistency.

But wait, I thought there was nothing wrong with being trans. Why would Michelle possibly being trans make a difference? Are they saying trans women are unattractive, masculine, or don’t have femininity? And the slavery thing is bull****, of course. — CB (@CB25132075) June 15, 2026

But…I thought trans women WERE real women, and that anyone not finding them stunning and beautiful could only be due to bigotry. So why do you suppose they’re so offended by this? — Melanie Ann Carr (@Melons304) June 15, 2026

Why is it a derogatory slur? According to current Democrat thinking, one’s gender is merely a matter of choice. — Phillip Ruland (@Rulo123) June 15, 2026

Makes one wonder how ‘journalists’ and Democrats would react if Michelle Obama decided to identify as a man in the future.

Posters say Hostin loves bringing up slavery despite her family directly benefiting from it.

This was epic! I was watching ‘Finding Your Roots’ when it happened!!😆 If there had been a hole in the floor, she would’ve crawled in it!!🤣 — JustMzJules (@mz_jules65142) June 15, 2026

Did Sunny's slave owning family tell her this? — Jason 🇺🇸 America 1st (@Cuds1246_Jason) June 15, 2026

‘Now Sunny, one day a former First Lady is going to be accused of being transgender. Scream SLAVERY as loud as you can,’ the ghost of one of Hostin’s slave-owning ancestors, probably.

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It's all so ridiculous. Commenters say there’s only one way to settle this debate: cage match!

That's racist.



Only one way to settle this. pic.twitter.com/fHMCZoHEFt — Ed jf Fjt (@EdFjt94361) June 15, 2026

May the best man… er, person win!

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