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Phallus in Chains: The View’s Sunny Hostin Says Claims Michelle Obama Is a Man Are Rooted in Slavery

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:40 PM on June 15, 2026
Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP, File

As we watch Democrats try to maintain their love and praise for transgenderism while expressing their so-called outrage over Michelle Obama being ‘insulted’ for being called transgender by a UFC fighter, The View’s Sunny Hostin explains how this is really all about slavery. It's okay to roll your eyes. Hostin’s Democrat Party cannot define what a woman is, but its members insist the former First Lady is indeed a lady and doesn’t have a grand 'ballroom'; we’re not talking about the kind President Donald Trump is currently building. We’re assured she’s all woman and her femininity is not to be questioned even though she could pass as a lineman for the New York Giants.

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Here’s more. Hut! (READ)

WOW… Sunny Hostin says the comment by Hokit about Michelle Obama at UFC is because of wait for it… SLAVERY. 

“Black women have been slurred and made to feel that they were unattractive… masculine and didn’t have the femininity that a White woman would have” - Hostin

Then Ana Navarro says she’s gonna celebrate by watching the livestream of Obama’s Presidential library opening.

That will show us Ana.

Hostin, with an ignorant aside from Ana Navarro, is here to explain how this all ties into slavery. (WATCH)

That bingo card doesn’t have a ‘free’ space because of slavery.

For years, Democrats have tried selling us that transgenderism is wholesome and entirely normal. Now they’re claiming it’s the worst thing you could accuse someone of being. Posters noticed the inconsistency.

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But wait, I thought there was nothing wrong with being trans.

Why would Michelle possibly being trans make a difference?  Are they saying trans women are unattractive, masculine, or don’t have femininity?

And the slavery thing is bull****, of course.

— CB (@CB25132075) June 15, 2026

Makes one wonder how ‘journalists’ and Democrats would react if Michelle Obama decided to identify as a man in the future.

Posters say Hostin loves bringing up slavery despite her family directly benefiting from it. 

‘Now Sunny, one day a former First Lady is going to be accused of being transgender. Scream SLAVERY as loud as you can,’ the ghost of one of Hostin’s slave-owning ancestors, probably.

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It's all so ridiculous. Commenters say there’s only one way to settle this debate: cage match!

May the best man… er, person win!

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Tags:

ABC NEWS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP MICHELLE OBAMA SUNNY HOSTIN THE VIEW

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