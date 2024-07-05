More Jokes, Less Woke: Twitter Resurrects Amazingly Funny SNL Sketch for Independence Day

We mock Saturday Night Live (SNL) quite a bit here at Twitchy and why wouldn't we? The hilarious show that many of us grew up with through the late 70s, 80s, and 90s has become a woke mess in recent years. It's almost as if everyone associated with the show now saw that failed Aaron Sorkin program Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and said, 'YES. We should be more like THAT.'

If any one scene captures how much SNL has gone down the woke black hole, it might be this super cringe cold open after Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election:

COMEDY, ladies and gentlemen! We're still rolling our eyes at that monument to cringe eight years later.

But no matter how much we set our sights on SNL, we want to be fair because we are not the woke left. Not often, but every once in a while, SNL can still throw out an all-time classic sketch of pure hilarity.

One of those aired this past October. Yesterday, to celebrate Independence Day, Twitter appropriately resurrected it.

Watch and laugh:

Happy 4th of July, everyone!

That tweet just captured three minutes of it. The full sketch is nearly five minutes long and all of it is outstanding.

Now that's the American Dream, folks! LOL

The character of George Washington in this sketch is comedian Nate Bargatze, who was the show's host that week. Bargatze is a popular comedian for the fact that he does not try to pander to a specific ideology, but instead just tries to find what is funny about everyone. With SNL, we're sure a team of writers worked on this sketch, but it does seem to have Bargatze's fingerprints all over it. The rest of the supporting cast here is really just there to cue up his lines for him.

We don't want to be 'that guy' and explain the joke when the joke is obvious. But we will say it was extra funny yesterday because 'WTF is a kilometer?' was a hugely popular Twitter meme on Independence Day, as it is on every Independence Day.

You get the idea. We're America, after all. We'll measure things how WE want to measure them.

SNL had a lot of fun with that American pride and did it in a good-natured way, not in a way designed to alienate people.

HA. Is there ever another or better reason for doing anything?

The part of the sketch about football had us rolling.

Agreed. Make it so.

One of the funniest skits ever.



'Ever' is a big word for a show that's been around since 1975 and is a shadow of its former self. But we'll go so far as to say it's probably the best in the last decade, hands down.

And here is the best part. At Twitchy, you will see us capture a lot of conservative tweets when they are saying something smart and, well, conservative. You will also see us capturing tweets from the left when they are saying ... not-so-smart things and melting down.

But the tweets in this article reacting to the sketch came from across the political spectrum, left, right, and center. And everyone agreed this was hilarious.

That's the power of truly great comedy.

We're sure everyone will go back to their political corners soon, but we appreciate this sketch for bringing all of America together to have a laugh. And even though the sketch originally aired in October, what better day to bring it back than Independence Day?

Why? As George Washington himself said, 'Liberty, son. Liberty.'