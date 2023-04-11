Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has done a lot of things right, but arguably the rightest thing he’s done so far is put together a fantastic comms team. Seriously, those people know what they’re doing.

Take DeSantis’ press secretary Brian Griffin, for example. Not only is Griffin a competent and sharp spokesman for DeSantis, but he’s also made quite a name for himself as someone who holds the media accountable for their malpractice. Late last month, Griffin spotlighted a Forbes reporter’s “cheap, partisan activism” by sharing an inquiry from the reporter about Ron DeSantis catering to his “racist” electorate.

.@Forbes reporter: "Hi, I'm going to call you a racist. I need your comment by 2:00PM!" Cheap, partisan activism. Not journalism. pic.twitter.com/wLQl5g0LrE — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) March 27, 2023

Today, Griffin’s busting several Real News™ outlets for once again deciding to shoot DeSantis first and ask questions later:

🧵It cannot be overstated how important this is. With this legislation, FL is vowing that it will NEVER recognize a centralized digital currency. Centralized digital $ is critical to big gov't & globalist agendas. @GovRonDeSantis is crippling their greatest measure of control. pic.twitter.com/0sT78JpbAC — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) April 11, 2023

First up is NBC News:

As I noted yesterday, the mediactivists are already at work on the spin:https://t.co/tB4tXaneEh — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) April 11, 2023

And of course the New York Times had to get in on the action, too:

Today the @nytimes piles on – but note the tactics of new journalism: the story is already written and the points are already made. There's no room for debate, discussion, or the pursuit of truth. Just a "heads up" and a chance to comment. pic.twitter.com/rk8K9fVBYs — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) April 11, 2023

“I seriously doubt that you can answer this at this stage” … which is why Jeanna Smialek waited until this stage to ask about it.

That’s an incredible email. It’s already-accepted talking points followed by the opportunity to respond to the talking points. https://t.co/BM0xcFSe3N — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 11, 2023

“We’ve already decided what the truth is based on blindly believing the people we like, but we’d like to give you a chance to comment before we run the story anyway” Incredible — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 11, 2023

Unfortunately it’s becoming less and less incredible with each passing day. This demented approach to journalism is becoming more and more common among MSM outlets. And it’s thanks in no small part to Ron DeSantis’ press team that we’re aware of just how bad it’s gotten.

Showing the biased process is brilliant. https://t.co/iFNxlpRG2T — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) April 11, 2023

Griffin’s response to the New York Times is brilliant, too:

Here's the response, calling out the bad faith tactics and bias. Look out for a hundred more stories like this. They're all completely predictable: "This isn't happening, but if it does, it's a good thing!" pic.twitter.com/iKO7mctvVy — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) April 11, 2023

Great reply 👍 — The Spirit of Steve McQueen (@swordofthelord2) April 11, 2023

Keep it up, Team DeSantis.

I'm glad you responded and publicly showed the emails from the reporters. So many people used to think highly of journalists. — @_NPOB1⛳🏜 (@_NPOB1) April 11, 2023

