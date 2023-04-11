Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has done a lot of things right, but arguably the rightest thing he’s done so far is put together a fantastic comms team. Seriously, those people know what they’re doing.

Take DeSantis’ press secretary Brian Griffin, for example. Not only is Griffin a competent and sharp spokesman for DeSantis, but he’s also made quite a name for himself as someone who holds the media accountable for their malpractice. Late last month, Griffin spotlighted a Forbes reporter’s “cheap, partisan activism” by sharing an inquiry from the reporter about Ron DeSantis catering to his “racist” electorate.

Today, Griffin’s busting several Real News™ outlets for once again deciding to shoot DeSantis first and ask questions later:

First up is NBC News:

Trending

And of course the New York Times had to get in on the action, too:

“I seriously doubt that you can answer this at this stage” … which is why Jeanna Smialek waited until this stage to ask about it.

Unfortunately it’s becoming less and less incredible with each passing day. This demented approach to journalism is becoming more and more common among MSM outlets. And it’s thanks in no small part to Ron DeSantis’ press team that we’re aware of just how bad it’s gotten.

Griffin’s response to the New York Times is brilliant, too:

Keep it up, Team DeSantis.

***

Related:

Mic drop: DeSantis spox Bryan Griffin shares campaign’s reply to future NBC/MSNBC interview requests

DeSantis spox Bryan Griffin calls out LA Times for pretending he didn’t respond to their inquiry

Bryan Griffin credits Vanity Fair for getting ‘one part right’ about Team DeSantis’ media strategy

The Atlantic flies UK reporter to Florida to examine how it fell under an authoritarian governor

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bryan GriffinJeanna Smialeknbc newsnew york timesRon DeSantisspin