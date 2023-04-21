Time marches on, and with it, so does Donald Trump in his seemingly never-ending quest to destroy Ron DeSantis and take him out of the 2024 presidential race before he even gets into it. One of Trump’s favorite attacks on DeSantis has to do with DeSantis’ COVID response.

Recall that back in January, Trump claimed that DeSantis had signed a law that allowed for mandatory COVID vaccinations and that he had shut down Florida.

Those were bald-faced lies, of course. As are these recent remarks:

This, ladies and gentlemen, is textbook gaslighting. Historical revisionism from a pathological historical revisionist. It’s genuinely insane for him to say this stuff about Ron DeSantis, and it’s insane to listen to.

Donald Trump is banking on all of us being too stupid and too enamored with him to remember that he was the guy who repeatedly made the wrong decisions on COVID while Ron DeSantis was busy following science.

And how.

All of Trump’s criticisms of Ron DeSantis — on COVID and everything else — could easily be mistaken for Gavin Newsom’s.

Does any of this sound familiar? It should:

Two peas in a pod.

Looks like you called it, Steeze.

There’s a nonzero chance that that will be the case.

