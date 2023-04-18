2024 GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump is posting on Truth Social again, because he has many truths to be social about. Especially when it comes to Florida Governor and presumptive 2024 rival Ron DeSantis. Or, as he is more colloquially known, “Rob DeSanctimonious.” Or … “DeSanctus”? Here’s what Trump had to say about DeSantis/DeSanctimonious/DeSanctus earlier today:

Sad!

Not just the establishment, but the Swamp!

Wouldn’t Donald Trump’s invaluable time be better spent by following Ron DeSantis’ lead and taking a stand against Disney? Like, there’s no shame in following someone else’s lead when they’re doing the right thing. Unless, of course, you’re actually ashamed to follow someone else’s lead because then you might have to admit that you’ve made some mistakes and miscalculations.

Stable geniuses don’t need to lash out at Ron DeSantis for following through on the promises they made but didn’t actually have any intention on keeping. And they definitely don’t attack Ron DeSantis from the Left while claiming to be conservative AF.

Seems pretty reasonable. No wonder Trump hates it.

Who is Trump fighting for? Trump. What is he fighting for? Trump.

Donald Trump is sure as hell not fighting for Americans.

Yes, don’t forget that Donald Trump Jr. came out in defense of Bud Light in the past week.

Interesting? Definitely. Predictable?

Definitely.

That would certainly appear to be the takeaway here, wouldn’t it? If nothing else, Trump could put his donors’ money where his mouth is and take Mar-a-Lago out of Florida, just to show that he won’t stand for the way Ron DeSantis is running the state.

He won’t do that, of course. He’ll just stay right where he is and keep trying to pick fights with Ron DeSantis instead of actually fighting Democrats.

And Disney’s given Trump plenty of money. He’s not about to sit by and risk somebody turning off the spigot. Even if it means supporting the people who support teaching young kids about sexuality.

Pathetic.

Of course it’s a mistake. But don’t expect Trump to ever admit that. He’d sooner dig his own heels in so deeply that he buries himself alive than ever admit to making a mistake.

He’s acting like a child. A terrified one, at that.

He positively reeks of it.

Well, to be fair, you can’t lose something you never really had to begin with.

