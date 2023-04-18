2024 GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump is posting on Truth Social again, because he has many truths to be social about. Especially when it comes to Florida Governor and presumptive 2024 rival Ron DeSantis. Or, as he is more colloquially known, “Rob DeSanctimonious.” Or … “DeSanctus”? Here’s what Trump had to say about DeSantis/DeSanctimonious/DeSanctus earlier today:

Trump surrenders again. Surrenders to donor money. Surrenders to Bud Light. Surrenders to trans. Surrenders to Disney. Weak! pic.twitter.com/sHPjQEAn4p — Marcus (@MarcusHUSA) April 18, 2023

Sad!

Man, every day Trump sounds more and more like the establishment. https://t.co/UGrb4aAzu2 — RBe (@RBPundit) April 18, 2023

Not just the establishment, but the Swamp!

For a guy who supposedly Fights! and is going to drain the globalist swamp, Trump sure spends a lot of time defending woke global corporations and praising left-wing establishment politicians. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 18, 2023

Wouldn’t Donald Trump’s invaluable time be better spent by following Ron DeSantis’ lead and taking a stand against Disney? Like, there’s no shame in following someone else’s lead when they’re doing the right thing. Unless, of course, you’re actually ashamed to follow someone else’s lead because then you might have to admit that you’ve made some mistakes and miscalculations.

Trump continues to be his own worst enemy. This is reactionary nonsense to try to be contrary to DeSantis. Disney went political in response to a bill that said Florida schools couldn't teach Kindergarteners about gender identity and sexual orientation. That's the backstory. https://t.co/ONGuvgCwdc — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) April 18, 2023

Stable geniuses don’t need to lash out at Ron DeSantis for following through on the promises they made but didn’t actually have any intention on keeping. And they definitely don’t attack Ron DeSantis from the Left while claiming to be conservative AF.

In the last 2 days, Trump Inc has capitulated to Bud Lite & now Disney. Remember, @GovRonDeSantis battle with Disney began because they promised to oppose the “Parental Rights in Education” Act that states no gender ideology in K-3. Disney is mad public schools can’t groom kids — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) April 18, 2023

Disney was so mad your child’s kindergarten teacher couldn’t talk about being non binary bisexual during reading hour, they pledged millions of dollars to stop the Act (incorrectly called Don’t Say Gay in this article)https://t.co/M5BKJ4D2Cs — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) April 18, 2023

Disney got so much push back from regular Moms and Dads and Grandma and Grandpas for opposing the law but that didn’t stop them. They were intent on subverting the will of the people of Florida. We wanted our kids protected from this indoctrination in schools! — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) April 18, 2023

That is when @GovRonDeSantis decided if they wanted to play politics and use their formidable financials and power to write laws in Florida, they needed to play by the same rules as all other amusement parks (Sea World and Universal, for example) — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) April 18, 2023

Seems pretty reasonable. No wonder Trump hates it.

So, please, tell me who and what Trump is fighting for, again? https://t.co/me2bhN6Wgv — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 18, 2023

Who is Trump fighting for? Trump. What is he fighting for? Trump.

Donald Trump is sure as hell not fighting for Americans.

Donald Trump is clearly controlled by Big Business woke corporations. pic.twitter.com/ZIr1d6ZEki — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸 (@CryptidPolitics) April 18, 2023

Trump continues to be controlled by big corporations and donors. It's been a banner week. https://t.co/LzeYWGPivE — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 18, 2023

Yes, don’t forget that Donald Trump Jr. came out in defense of Bud Light in the past week.

The Trump family coming to the defense of Disney and Bud Light in the same week is an interesting flex https://t.co/RuY8ycAvkz — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) April 18, 2023

Interesting? Definitely. Predictable?

Definitely.

If I'm reading the tea leaves… it seems DeSantis can't be bought but Trump can. https://t.co/AH5m2PvEwa — RBe (@RBPundit) April 18, 2023

That would certainly appear to be the takeaway here, wouldn’t it? If nothing else, Trump could put his donors’ money where his mouth is and take Mar-a-Lago out of Florida, just to show that he won’t stand for the way Ron DeSantis is running the state.

He won’t do that, of course. He’ll just stay right where he is and keep trying to pick fights with Ron DeSantis instead of actually fighting Democrats.

Late last week, a donor abandoned DeSantis over his policies. DeSantis didn't bat an eyelash. He let the money walk away and stayed the course. This is the second time in a week Trump has defended woke corps because they're donors. Tell me again who's beholden to his donors. https://t.co/rHpQnkMfUw — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) April 18, 2023

That's exactly what's happening, and I don't want to hear another word about how Trump is the *only* candidate who can't be controlled by donors. He's shown himself to be the *most* controlled by them. https://t.co/0yCDX3Zcsb — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 18, 2023

Now Donald Trump is very nervous because you know he never likes to make any company mad that gives him money, even if they want to groom your kids. That’s a small price to pay to him as long as they keep donating. He’s very protective of Bud Lite & Disney, just not your kids. — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) April 18, 2023

And Disney’s given Trump plenty of money. He’s not about to sit by and risk somebody turning off the spigot. Even if it means supporting the people who support teaching young kids about sexuality.

Trump encouraging Disney to abandon Florida just so he can score points on DeSantis is telling. Not the first time, but an obvious example of where Trump cares more about himself than what’s important to his supporters. Would rather the right take an L than DeSantis get a W. — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 18, 2023

Pathetic.

It's a mistake to be on the wrong side of this just to try to get DeSantis. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) April 18, 2023

Of course it’s a mistake. But don’t expect Trump to ever admit that. He’d sooner dig his own heels in so deeply that he buries himself alive than ever admit to making a mistake.

Nothing about this seems like it’s coming from a position of strength. For a guy who insists there’s not even a need for a primary, he’s sure not acting like a front runner. pic.twitter.com/ghxWpP8gQx — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) April 18, 2023

He’s acting like a child. A terrified one, at that.

I smell fear https://t.co/OEtRBUm58q — Shaun Donovan 🇼🇸🇭🇰 (@Rockandopera) April 18, 2023

He positively reeks of it.

Trump has lost his mind https://t.co/951iarD6b5 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 18, 2023

Well, to be fair, you can’t lose something you never really had to begin with.

