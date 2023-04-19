Ailing Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman returned to the Senate earlier this week, and we were honestly wondering if he was actually ready to come back. As it turns out, we were silly to wonder about it, because he definitely was not ready to come back. He was never ready to be a U.S. Senator.

But you don’t need to take our word for it. Take Fetterman’s — if you can even understand any of them:

John Fetterman chaired a subcommittee hearing today. Here is his opening statement. pic.twitter.com/Y6EHYkhkBZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 19, 2023

Oh dear … we’re not sure we can handle any more.

Unfortunately, there’s more:

Here is John Fetterman asking a question to a witness at today's subcommittee hearing. pic.twitter.com/kb2jXO9O2C — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 19, 2023

Wow.

So this is going well. https://t.co/MAJMSNnwPy — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 19, 2023

In all seriousness, those videos are difficult to watch.

This is torture.

I had to stop at "time in effort, in eye face". — CitizenLenz (@CitizenLenz) April 19, 2023

This is so incredibly sad and pitiful. WTF is he doing in such a high position of power? He must step down immediately. https://t.co/gD39UyEmkT — MatthewXRP (@Matthew_XRP) April 19, 2023

John Fetterman wasn’t exactly a great guy before he suffered a massive stroke nearly a year ago (recall that he had quite a bit of baggage, including racist baggage). But we can’t help but feel sympathetic toward him, because it’s clear that he’s not well and belongs under a doctor’s close care, not in the U.S. Senate.

Too bad his wife’s own political and media ambitions seem to far outweigh her love and concern for him, assuming she has any love or concern for him at all.

This is painful and depressing. I cannot imagine hating my husband so much that I subject him to this. Antithetical to long term from a near fatal stroke and depression. So sad. https://t.co/xS0Xt7YagS — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) April 19, 2023

John Fetterman deserves to be somewhere he can be cared for. In other words, very far away from the U.S. Senate — and his wife.

