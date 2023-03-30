Ailing Democratic Sen. John Fetterman has gone through quite a lot since being sworn into office. Fortunately, he is blessed with the support of his loving wife Gisele.

But being that supportive and loving comes at a price for Mrs. Fetterman. And that price is her sterling reputation. If you guys can believe it, there are actually some people out there who think that Gisele Fetterman is some kind of narcissist who is desperate to steal the spotlight from her husband and just outright supplant him one of these days!

But clearly that’s just crazy talk by crazy people who don’t understand what it’s like to be in her designer shoes. You won’t find a humbler, more stunningly brave soul than Gisele Barreto Fetterman. For more on that, let’s go straight to the horse’s mouth:

Wrote a thing ❤️ for @ELLEmagazine “When we demand that women steel themselves in the face of unending attacks, we teach the next generation to normalize and accept harassment.” https://t.co/Sl7LYTqTM8 — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) March 30, 2023

In the end, it only puts the blame on women once again; telling us to toughen up or ignore it reasserts the idea that we need to accept when we’re treated poorly, instead of questioning why society permits abusive behavior. — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) March 30, 2023

She writes:

Back then, he was the mayor of Braddock, a small town outside of Pittsburgh that we still call home today. I hadn’t sought an office of any kind, and I had never wanted to be in the public eye; in fact, that’s the last thing I’d want. While I’ve dedicated my professional life to non-profit work and community support, pursuing change as a politician is something I would never do. I’ve always preferred serving others as a private citizen and have no interest in the politicking of policy.

OK, let’s pause right there for a minute …

She actually seems pretty comfortable in the public eye, especially for someone who never wanted to be in the public eye. Like, guys, she just wrote a whole thing for Elle about how it’s not her choice to be a public figure and promoted the piece on Twitter to her 231K-plus followers.

She was the only real victim of her husband’s poor health. — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) March 30, 2023

She never wanted any of this!

To hear my critics tell it, it’s my fault that John ran for Senate. It’s my fault that he won. It’s my fault that he had a stroke, and it’s my fault that he’s depressed. And somehow, at the same time, I’m just a wife who should stay at home and out of the public eye.

Or maybe her critics are just pointing out that she had numerous opportunities to dissuade her husband from seriously jeopardizing his health in pursuit of a Senate seat and chose not to take them, knowing full well that continuing to campaign put her husband at very real risk of long-term health issues and quite possibly death.

i stand with Gisele Fetterman she isn’t “power hungry,” she’s “power starving.” https://t.co/Em1wUF228o — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) March 30, 2023

Not just power-starving; power-famished. Power-ravenous.

Power-insatiable.

"Why does everybody think I'm a fame-hungry narcissist?" At least he's only B&W, not cropped out entirely. https://t.co/khCjb2PLCL pic.twitter.com/SWo954WOrF — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 30, 2023

Who remembers this gem?

First day 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/0Gp1jvVpzk — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) November 15, 2022

And here’s the main image for her Elle piece (regrettably, the full photo was too large for us to grab, so you’ll just have to click on it to see it for yourselves):

Although let’s be honest: if Gisele Fetterman had things entirely her way, the photo would look more like this:

Fixed it for you Gisele. pic.twitter.com/VrGYqbTCMQ — Gian B (@gbtiepolo1) March 30, 2023

Much more befitting of Gisele Fetterman’s personality.

If the shoe fits… — Polly Anna (@Bodtma) March 30, 2023

Think maybe all her haters are onto something after all?

Incredible — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) March 30, 2023

She's like Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, but in reverse. She keeps clicking her heels together to escape the real world. pic.twitter.com/5uxkzHt90K — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 30, 2023

Even her header is self-absorbed. She’s like a parody of herself. https://t.co/zw4pXQp9ja — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 30, 2023

We’re very pro-marriage around here. But if John Fetterman somehow manages to make a miraculous recovery, he should seriously consider cutting Gisele loose ASAP. That lady is major bad news.

