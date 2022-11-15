John Fetterman is the U.S. Senator-elect from Pennsylvania, and he’s not wasting any time basking in the glow of it all. The only person who might be basking even more than he is is his wife, Gisele.

Check this out:

First day 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/0Gp1jvVpzk — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) November 15, 2022

How exciting!

It is very clear who is running this office. https://t.co/JZ3C7oNlYy — SL (@babylonqueenbee) November 15, 2022

Congratulations to Senator and Mr. Fetterman.

She’s blazing her own trail! By pushing John Fetterman off of it.

The actual Senator-elect is halfway cut out of the photo!!! She wanted this so badly for herself lol. I hope subjecting her husband and her marriage to this was worth her 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/PWbgqsgGDe — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) November 15, 2022

Guys, this is hilarious. Especially because she clearly doesn’t think we can all see what she’s doing.

I’ve never seen passive aggressive/contemptuous photo crops like this before. It’s wild. pic.twitter.com/VdT9nvVkVW — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) November 15, 2022

Think John Fetterman is the star in that family? Think again.

Except Ryan Reynolds was joking around. Gisele Fetterman is serious:

Oh she’s the main character at all times. You should see her pics with her kids every Halloween. https://t.co/L4f3FjMr0k — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) November 15, 2022

Yikes.

So how long before he’s completely pushed out of the picture? https://t.co/Ng78q2VRfU — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) November 15, 2022

Probably just as long as it’ll take for her to replace him as U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania. So … not very long at all.

In the meantime, a piece of friendly advice for John Fetterman:

Head on a swivel, Big John… https://t.co/gLiNwdcMYx — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) November 15, 2022

***

Related:

Whoops! Biden just said the quiet part out loud to Gisele Fetterman

Gisele Fetterman tells reporter trying to ask her husband a question that Biden’s event is a celebration and not for interviews

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!