John Fetterman is the U.S. Senator-elect from Pennsylvania, and he’s not wasting any time basking in the glow of it all. The only person who might be basking even more than he is is his wife, Gisele.

Check this out:

How exciting!

Congratulations to Senator and Mr. Fetterman.

She’s blazing her own trail! By pushing John Fetterman off of it.

Guys, this is hilarious. Especially because she clearly doesn’t think we can all see what she’s doing.

Think John Fetterman is the star in that family? Think again.

Except Ryan Reynolds was joking around. Gisele Fetterman is serious:

Yikes.

Probably just as long as it’ll take for her to replace him as U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania. So … not very long at all.

In the meantime, a piece of friendly advice for John Fetterman:

