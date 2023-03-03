His mental health issues aside, it’s not easy for us to sympathize with Democratic Sen. John Fetterman. He consciously and repeatedly ignored physicians’ advice despite being warned that he was at serious risk of major health problems. He was an absentee mayor with a history of doing some pretty awful things, like chasing down a black jogger with a shotgun. And he continued to run for U.S. Senate despite being self-aware enough to know that he had no business serving in the U.S. Senate, let alone campaigning.

And that’s why we’ve got to hand it to his wife, Gisele Fetterman. Because she has managed to pull off the near-impossible and made us feel sorry for her husband. She’s a brazen opportunist and evidently doesn’t care who knows it (to be fair, if we got the sort of simpy media coverage that she got, we probably wouldn’t care, either). Seriously, we’re legit starting to think she might be a narcissist and straight-up sociopath.

We’re not remotely qualified to make such a diagnosis, of course, but stuff like this makes it incredibly tempting to do so:

Gisele Fetterman’s quote at the end of this article is a bit too honest. https://t.co/YPJARpKEvt pic.twitter.com/tJDFOFYxWc — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) March 3, 2023

We somehow managed to miss that Los Angeles Blade article when it was originally published a little over two months ago. But in that time, it’s managed to age like milk:

There may be a dearth of kindness and empathy in Washington’s political circles, but there is certainly no shortage of self-aggrandizement or inflated egos. Here, too, she may be able to offer some guidance, given her habit of never taking herself too seriously or missing the opportunity for a self-deprecating joke (often directed at her husband). [Twitchy editor’s note: If she’s making jokes at her husband’s expense, her jokes are not “self-deprecating.”] … She also shares photos on social media with her 6-foot-8 husband’s head partially cropped out so that her shoes are visible in the frame, and insists that their marriage operates with the unspoken understanding that Gisele is always right when there are differences of opinion. On that latter point, should anyone long for the same dynamic with their spouse or significant other, Gisele Fetterman offers the following advice: “You just have to be really confident in your truth,” she said, adding, “then you just, like, ignore him when he’s speaking.”

When she gave that interview, she already knew that John Fetterman was ailing and counting on her to have his back and look out for his best interests. And she was already bragging about not giving even half a damn about him.

My God — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 3, 2023

Holy…. — Lucky Otter Deb 🦦🍀 (@livefreeordeb) March 3, 2023

Imagine the backlash if a man in politics talked that way about his wife. And BTW, backlash would be deserved, just as it is here. That is not a partnership and there is clearly zero respect. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 3, 2023

She said the quiet part out loud — Brandon 🇺🇸🥓🥃 (@Brash_1) March 3, 2023

Thanks for confirming that we had you pegged from the very start, Gisele.

Gisele Fetterman is a ghoul. pic.twitter.com/3eipOXMFmY — Carlos (@txiokatu) March 3, 2023

***

***

