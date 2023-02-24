Senator John Fetterman is in the hospital for the second time this month after having checked in with what’s reported to be clinical depression and he could be there for some time.

Meanwhile, his wife, Gisele Fetterman, has shared a picture and video from her vacation to Niagra Falls on the Canadian side. Apparently the vacay started shortly after her husband admitted himself to the hospital:

I am not really sure how to navigate this journey but am figuring it out slowly. 1 week ago today when the news dropped, the kids were off from school and media trucks circled our home. I did the first thing I could think of … pack them in the car and drive. — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) February 24, 2023

We drove straight into … Canada (and lovely Buffalo NY) (Pro Tip: always have passports ready just in case you have to run away 😅) We talked about lots of hard things and how we will all have to face hard things. About the need to be gentle … with all and with ourselves. pic.twitter.com/0PWQXHrbqT — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) February 24, 2023

We did some scary things but we did them together. We ziplined over Niagara Falls and August got stuck 🫠. We talked about flexibility and the need to always have an open heart and an open mind. pic.twitter.com/IyuvBBXaOe — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) February 24, 2023

We also talked about how joy and fun can and must still exist, even when someone we love is in pain. And tomorrow? Who knows. Will try all over again. ❤️ — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) February 24, 2023

Well, that certainly looks like a good time.

love how many people are like "who are you to judge, of course I might head the opposite direction to go ziplining and taking Twitter-ready selfies to later regale my public with instead of running to be by my partner's side as he sits alone and afraid in a strange town." — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) February 24, 2023

I mean, I can actually *understand* the idea of "okay, this is stressful for the kids and me, we need a little escape from the pressure-cooker." But…why the self-promotion then? Why is she advertising her glamorous life like a spread in ELLE magazine? — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) February 24, 2023

Right? If you need some time away just take it, but the promotion of sorts just is a bad look for the wife of a senator who is in the hospital again.

She did what any wife like her would do when she forces her clearly mentally handicapped husband into running for office and drives him into depression… She goes on vacation. https://t.co/2X8C0921hN — Wittorical (@Wittorical) February 24, 2023

I too would drive to Canada if my wife was in the hospital https://t.co/HNiaPkwzgU — mr. strategery (@strategery43) February 24, 2023

