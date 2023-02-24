Senator John Fetterman is in the hospital for the second time this month after having checked in with what’s reported to be clinical depression and he could be there for some time.

Meanwhile, his wife, Gisele Fetterman, has shared a picture and video from her vacation to Niagra Falls on the Canadian side. Apparently the vacay started shortly after her husband admitted himself to the hospital:

Well, that certainly looks like a good time.

Right? If you need some time away just take it, but the promotion of sorts just is a bad look for the wife of a senator who is in the hospital again.

