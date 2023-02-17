Yesterday Gisele Fetterman (who a Rolling Stone reporter called the de facto candidate in the PA Senate race last year) shared a statement saying that her husband, Sen. John Fetterman, had checked himself into a hospital to seek treatment for depression. That’s the second time this month that Fetterman has been hospitalized.

Rolling Stone is now reminding everybody that, hey, lots of politicians have gone to the hospital:

John Fetterman joins John McCain, Donald Trump, Patrick Leahy, and countless other politicians who have sought treatment at a hospital. https://t.co/OfvfhTceFh — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 16, 2023

From the article:

Past senators to be hospitalized for treatment include lawmakers highly venerated by their own parties and respected across the aisle. Late senators John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Edward Kennedy (D-Mass.) both were hospitalized repeatedly during their time in office for cancer treatment. Sens. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) all spent time in the hospital last year. Another prominent official who sought medical care while in office was former President Donald Trump, who stayed at Walter Reed while being treated for Covid-19.

And Reagan… don’t forget Reagan.

John McCain passed while in office, so maybe not the best comparison. Also thinking that going to the hospital for COVID is a bit different than having a damaging stroke and clinical depression. https://t.co/HlmNClE4Vp — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 17, 2023

Don’t ruin their attempted comparison!

Rock n roll goes full bootlicker https://t.co/OcYBRNA9Ds — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) February 17, 2023

That's one way to spin it 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/EmyjbPiKki — Pedian ∞/21M (@S_Pedian) February 17, 2023

Somebody worked overtime to come up with this one.

I mean, come on guys, tried to least attempt to hide your activism — WTHisGoingon? (@NotJoshSeattle) February 16, 2023

Not that anybody will be surprised, but Rolling Stone didn’t take the above approach when Trump went to the hospital:

Care to share what you did when Trump went to the hospital? — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) February 17, 2023

Ah, “journalism.”

***

***

