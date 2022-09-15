Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is public enemy number one today (along with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott), thanks to his decision to give pro-sanctuary-city liberals what they’ve been begging for by flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. Seriously, the libs are mad. Real mad.

It’s been nothing short of illuminating — and totally predictable — to watch as the same people who shamed border states for complaining about being overwhelmed by migrants effectively crossing into the U.S. over an open border have shifted to complaining about being overwhelmed by migrants being sent to sanctuary cities in blue states. Take Rolling Stone senior politics reporter Asawin Suebsaeng, for example. He’s not just mad; he’s downright furious:

First of all, hurling migrants? That’s a new one for us.

Pouncing and seizing are so last season. It’s all about the hurling now!

Speaking of hurling, we kinda feel like hurling when we read tweets like Suebsaeng’s. Or, at the very least, rolling our eyes. It’s just an overdressed word salad that uses a lot of characters to communicate the fact that libs like Suebsaeng have zero self-awareness whatsoever and haven’t learned a damn thing from any of this.

Suddenly the Emma Lazarus poem isn’t the law of the land? Amazing how that works.

Have you spoken to Muriel Bowser, Asawin? Maybe you should give her a call.

Well, it actually kinda does have to do with xenophobia:

You know, it’s starting to look like it’s the compassionate, tolerant liberals who are the xenophobes here.

Talk about depraved, right?

It’s a bold strategy. And we’re already seeing how it’s paying off for them.

