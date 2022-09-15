Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is public enemy number one today (along with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott), thanks to his decision to give pro-sanctuary-city liberals what they’ve been begging for by flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. Seriously, the libs are mad. Real mad.

It’s been nothing short of illuminating — and totally predictable — to watch as the same people who shamed border states for complaining about being overwhelmed by migrants effectively crossing into the U.S. over an open border have shifted to complaining about being overwhelmed by migrants being sent to sanctuary cities in blue states. Take Rolling Stone senior politics reporter Asawin Suebsaeng, for example. He’s not just mad; he’s downright furious:

The hurling migrants at liberal cities and towns thing is narrowly funny in a meta way only because it’s premised on the assumption that everyone is as xenophobic and cold hearted as the governors and officials doing the hurling, and I don’t think they’ve once been proven right — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) September 15, 2022

First of all, hurling migrants? That’s a new one for us.

Pouncing and seizing are so last season. It’s all about the hurling now!

Speaking of hurling, we kinda feel like hurling when we read tweets like Suebsaeng’s. Or, at the very least, rolling our eyes. It’s just an overdressed word salad that uses a lot of characters to communicate the fact that libs like Suebsaeng have zero self-awareness whatsoever and haven’t learned a damn thing from any of this.

"Give us your poor, huddled masses…" "No, don't LITERALLY give them to us!" https://t.co/VcvJelwJ9c — Matt Cover (@MattCover) September 15, 2022

Suddenly the Emma Lazarus poem isn’t the law of the land? Amazing how that works.

Is he not aware that liberal mayors are complaining about the migrants sent to them? https://t.co/Olqn9o507Q — Holden (@Holden114) September 15, 2022

Have you spoken to Muriel Bowser, Asawin? Maybe you should give her a call.

How is being forced to deal with thousands of migrants over say 50, xenophobic? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 15, 2022

What a lunatic. Texas is heavily Hispanic. This has nothing to do with xenophobia. https://t.co/4ppruFOYqL — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 15, 2022

Well, it actually kinda does have to do with xenophobia:

"as xenophobic and cold hearted as" is doing a lot of work here, mostly serving as a confession and not much else. h/t @IzaBooboo https://t.co/OHpi9alohJ — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) September 15, 2022

You know, it’s starting to look like it’s the compassionate, tolerant liberals who are the xenophobes here.

all the wordcels coming to the yard Asawin can't imagine a world in which a red state gov would send an immigrant to another city b/c that is where the person wants to gohttps://t.co/09VyVl0aj0 — PoliMath (@politicalmath) September 15, 2022

if you imagine immigrants as human being with desires and a will of their own, then you have to ask them where they want to be before you can accuse border states of "hurling" them anywhere lotta xenophobic liberals out there treating immigrants like they are stray cats — PoliMath (@politicalmath) September 15, 2022

Talk about depraved, right?

This is such a bizarre way of looking at this situation. Texas has been bearing the burden for the entire country (save maybe AZ and NM) and you reward them by calling them xenophobic bc they're tiring of it. https://t.co/Xm8bIWeuFo — cc (@cc_fla) September 15, 2022

It’s a bold strategy. And we’re already seeing how it’s paying off for them.

***

***

