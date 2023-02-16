Just over a week ago Sen. John Fetterman, whose health was a big issue during the 2022 campaign in Pennsylvania, was hospitalized after feeling lightheaded at a Senate Democrat retreat.

Fetterman is now back in the hospital, except this time reportedly for a different issue:

Senator John Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed last night "to receive treatment for clinical depression," Fetterman's chief of staff says in a new stmt. "While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks." pic.twitter.com/XAprqJDSq1 — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) February 16, 2023

News from Fetterman’s office: “Last night, Senator John Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed … to receive treatment for clinical depression. While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks” pic.twitter.com/Yp6yGhpX7L — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 16, 2023

From the New York Times:

Senator John Fetterman, Democrat of Pennsylvania, who was hospitalized last week after feeling lightheaded, checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Wednesday night to receive treatment for clinical depression, his office said on Thursday. “While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks,” Adam Jentleson, his chief of staff, said in a statement. He said that after undergoing an evaluation on Monday by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the attending physician in Congress, Mr. Fetterman followed the recommendation for inpatient care at Walter Reed. “John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis,” Mr. Jentleson said.

Meanwhile, Fetterman’s wife Gisele shared a statement from his office and is happy he’s “getting the care he needs”:

After what he’s been through in the past year, there’s probably no one who wanted to talk about his own health less than John. I’m so proud of him for asking for help and getting the care he needs. pic.twitter.com/SfuwWTSUcG — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) February 16, 2023

Remember when Dems and many in the media went after anybody who dared to question if Fetterman’s health would be an issue (or even report the realities of his situation)?

i maintain that the worst people of the 2022 cycle are the miserable self-serving goblins who forced/convinced this poor man to seek office. Sen. Fetterman is safer being trapped in a box of Tasmanian devils than being around his family and campaign advisors. https://t.co/jIGx2KNQ8b — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) February 16, 2023

Sad but true, apparently.

If you want to blame anyone for what's happening to John Fetterman, start with his wife. And this other one. pic.twitter.com/rWEIJvVpJA — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 16, 2023

What Fetterman did to her husband is unconscionable, and she’ll block you if you point it out. pic.twitter.com/Zgoxa2VNjz — this Max guy (@MaxNordau) February 16, 2023

I'm glad Fetterman's getting the help he needs. Having said that, it's clear he had no business running for the kind of job he was both mentally & physically unable to perform. The fact that his family, campaign, and the media knew and covered this up is horrific. https://t.co/DqNG39tPSD — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 16, 2023

It certainly sounds like it would have been best for Fetterman if people didn’t push him into that job when he was dealing with so many issues in the first place. We wish him the best.

