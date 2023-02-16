Just over a week ago Sen. John Fetterman, whose health was a big issue during the 2022 campaign in Pennsylvania, was hospitalized after feeling lightheaded at a Senate Democrat retreat.

Fetterman is now back in the hospital, except this time reportedly for a different issue:

From the New York Times:

Senator John Fetterman, Democrat of Pennsylvania, who was hospitalized last week after feeling lightheaded, checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Wednesday night to receive treatment for clinical depression, his office said on Thursday.

“While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks,” Adam Jentleson, his chief of staff, said in a statement. He said that after undergoing an evaluation on Monday by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the attending physician in Congress, Mr. Fetterman followed the recommendation for inpatient care at Walter Reed.

“John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis,” Mr. Jentleson said.

Meanwhile, Fetterman’s wife Gisele shared a statement from his office and is happy he’s “getting the care he needs”:

Remember when Dems and many in the media went after anybody who dared to question if Fetterman’s health would be an issue (or even report the realities of his situation)?

Sad but true, apparently.

It certainly sounds like it would have been best for Fetterman if people didn’t push him into that job when he was dealing with so many issues in the first place. We wish him the best.

