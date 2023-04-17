After being hospitalized twice during most of his first several weeks in the U.S. Senate, John Fetterman returned to the U.S. Capitol this afternoon:

One of the questions Fetterman ignored was if he expected to be able to serve his full six-year term:

A reporter asks John Fetterman if he’s confident he can serve his full 6 years. Fetterman says “It’s great to be back.” pic.twitter.com/ZzhHK0dN1b — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 17, 2023

Fetterman’s wife Gisele wasn’t there during his Senate return?

Pretty much.

Pennsylvania must be very proud. https://t.co/SHs2Wtsk5C — The Rule 5 Texan (@Rule5Tweets) April 17, 2023

Glad to see he dressed up for the occasion. — RottGoddess (@RottGoddess) April 17, 2023

Good thing it's Casual Monday at The United States Senate — stevemur (@stevemur) April 17, 2023

Fetterman has at least switched to his spring hoodie.

