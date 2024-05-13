Biden's Mother's Day Messages Reeked of Desperation, Projection and Shamelessness

Yesterday was Mother's Day, where sons and daughters everywhere show their appreciation for their moms.

But for President Biden and his reelection campaign, it was a time to try and convince women they'll have no rights, including the right to an abortion if Donald Trump wins in November. This suggestion for what to get your mom for Mother's Day is so touching:

Charming Mother’s Day message from Uncle Joe. pic.twitter.com/I29XFhHcQB — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) May 12, 2024

The Left's messaging on Mother's Day is always as disgusting as it can get.

Just so we're clear, the guy from the party that is campaigning on the 'right' to abort babies at anytime, is sending out 'Mother's Day' greetings? — newmanian (@newmanian2) May 12, 2024

Biden's Mother's Day Message



Stop Trump so you have the right to kill the baby in your womb so you don't have to be a Mother to it.



Great Message @POTUS



Rabidly sick people https://t.co/gR2GXlu6jP — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) May 12, 2024

That message is pretty much on brand for Biden and the Democrats, especially on Mother's Day.

The “adults in charge” want you to harass your parents about national politics on Mother’s Day



Hard to see how that’s a winning message lol — Will Tanner (@Will_Tanner_1) May 12, 2024

"How to argue with your Trump-voting mother on Mother's Day." Nobody tries to wreck holidays quite like the Democrats.

WTH? Surprised, these evil, corrupt people didn't rename Mother's Day like they did Easter and call it abortion day. — SJ -CommonSenseSenior ✝️ 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@suziejoh) May 12, 2024

Maybe they'll get around to that next year.

Another charming Mother’s Day message from Joe Biden yesterday. Per White House press pool: pic.twitter.com/a9RSUbSqZT — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) May 13, 2024

Inspiring! The "you all need help" part sounds like projection of the highest order, as did the Biden campaign's claim that Trump's bad for women's rights:

DAUGHTERS HAVE FEWER RIGHTS BECAUSE YOU BUTCHERED TITLE NINE, @POTUS! https://t.co/2LWe3NuZuv — The Michele Tafoya Podcast (@TafoyaPodcast) May 12, 2024

Bingo.

What rights did Trump take away? Specifically what rights? Even Roe v Wade was sent to the states. — Patricia Webster (@KyppyDoodle) May 12, 2024

Reality doesn't matter in the fictional universe Biden and the Democrats are trying to create.