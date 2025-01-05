Seriously? NJ Governor Phil Murphy Goes to the Mattresses to Keep Inappropriate Books...
Hello, 911? J.K. Rowling Absolutely BURIES Foul-Mouthed Troll
EL. OH. EL. X Users Have a Good Laugh at Arrogant Lefty Who...
MISINFORMATION: Libs of TikTok Highlights Media Lies About Suspect in New York Postal...
DISTURBING: Court Filing CONFIRMS Man Who Tried to Assassinate Justice Kavanaugh Angered b...
Shocker! Adam Kinzinger Admits He's Practically a Democrat Now ... Took Him Long...
We Know EXACTLY What You Did, That's Why You LOST! Watch Schumer Blame...
Hypocritical Little Troll Jerry Nadler Celebrates NY Congestion Pricing From Taxpayer Fund...
SCANDAL: Damning Telegraph Story Highlights How U.K. Authorities Covered Up Grooming Gangs
Rick Scott Lists 8 Names the Senate Will Begin the Process to Confirm...
Oh Great, Now We Need a Survival Guide Just to Ride the NYC...
Jillian Michaels Lays Absolute WASTE to 'SCUMBAG' Chris Murphy for Actually THREATENING Tr...
Release Them NOW: Young Israeli Hostage, 19, Begs for Life in New Hamas...
Shocking Revelations As New Orleans Terrorist's Pre-Attack Activities Exposed

You’re Fired! Entitled Democrat White House Staffer Posts Snarky Farewell Video on TikTok

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  9:30 PM on January 05, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Grok and Image by Robin Higgins from Pixabay)

We love when the trash takes itself out. That’s happening now as many Democrat White House staffers are packing up their belongings and vacating the Washington, D.C. nooks and crannies they’ve occupied for the last four years. Of course, some can’t help but be complete jerks about the transition so they’re posting snarky videos on social media.

Advertisement

Here’s one. (WATCH)

Needless to say, many commenters are happy to see these talentless, destructive hacks leave the premises.

We owe our last four years of misery on these ‘departing’ Democrats, but they probably won’t be leaving D.C. It’s hard to remove leeches. Hopefully, DOGE will sweep them out.

Recommended

EL. OH. EL. X Users Have a Good Laugh at Arrogant Lefty Who Thinks Farming Is a Job Anyone Can Do
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Now, Trump’s team will have to clean out the stench of failure and incompetence. Some commenters say some religious intervention may also be necessary.

We can’t wait for one last ‘class’ photo of these sad Democrats.

Advertisement

Every day brings us closer to a new boss in the Oval Office. President-Elect Donald Trump’s election victory gets certified Monday (thanks, Kamala!) and then he retakes his rightful place in the White House on January 20.

Tags: BLACK PEOPLE DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP FAIL FIRED FUNNY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

EL. OH. EL. X Users Have a Good Laugh at Arrogant Lefty Who Thinks Farming Is a Job Anyone Can Do
Amy Curtis
Seriously? NJ Governor Phil Murphy Goes to the Mattresses to Keep Inappropriate Books in Schools
Amy Curtis
Hello, 911? J.K. Rowling Absolutely BURIES Foul-Mouthed Troll
Amy Curtis
MISINFORMATION: Libs of TikTok Highlights Media Lies About Suspect in New York Postal Worker Murder
Amy Curtis
Jillian Michaels Lays Absolute WASTE to 'SCUMBAG' Chris Murphy for Actually THREATENING Trump's Picks
Sam J.
Jake Tapper REKT for Going STRAIGHT-UP Fake News Helping Dems Lie About Jan. 6, Trump, and His Supporters
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
EL. OH. EL. X Users Have a Good Laugh at Arrogant Lefty Who Thinks Farming Is a Job Anyone Can Do Amy Curtis
Advertisement