You’re Fired! Entitled Democrat White House Staffer Posts Snarky Farewell Video on TikTok

We love when the trash takes itself out. That’s happening now as many Democrat White House staffers are packing up their belongings and vacating the Washington, D.C. nooks and crannies they’ve occupied for the last four years. Of course, some can’t help but be complete jerks about the transition so they’re posting snarky videos on social media.

Here’s one. (WATCH)

White House Staffers are leaving.



These people are the ones who post to social media, write statements, and make untold decisions.



Good. Fcking. Riddance. pic.twitter.com/xcGiXhsV7d — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 5, 2025

Needless to say, many commenters are happy to see these talentless, destructive hacks leave the premises.

Can’t think of a happier thing to see! — Sputnik (@VasBroughtToX) January 5, 2025

✌🏼 out biatches!! — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) January 5, 2025

Good riddance!!! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 5, 2025

They act like we are said they are leaving out the country is going to be in trouble 🤣🤣



We are celebrating them removing themselves🤣🤣



They are helping expedite America’s recovery under Trump! — Joshua Muench (@JoshuaMuench) January 5, 2025

So unprofessional. I'm glad these clowns are out — Shane Connor 🇺🇲 (@ShaneConnor) January 5, 2025

This is who has been running the White House for 4 years.



Now you know how it got so bad. — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) January 5, 2025

We owe our last four years of misery on these ‘departing’ Democrats, but they probably won’t be leaving D.C. It’s hard to remove leeches. Hopefully, DOGE will sweep them out.

Now go find a job in the private sector. 🖕 — Corky Swift (@CorkySwift2) January 5, 2025

Heck they likely have civil service jobs lined up. You know how DC is. — IAHEAGLE (@SRSanders2) January 5, 2025

She’s probably already got another government job set up. She can’t do any real work. 😂 — Corky Swift (@CorkySwift2) January 5, 2025

Now, Trump’s team will have to clean out the stench of failure and incompetence. Some commenters say some religious intervention may also be necessary.

They need to fumigate and steam clean those offices before Jan 20th. — LetsGoBFLO (@HistorianUSA1) January 5, 2025

And pressure wash the outside walls and columns! — Clark, Clarence (@BigCBreeze54) January 5, 2025

I'm thinking an exorcism is in order. — Dave Port (@VOWGAM1) January 5, 2025

Bring some Holy water to throw on the walls as well. — clemyFB (@clemycali) January 5, 2025

Get a Great pastor in there to cast out the dem*ns and annoint the Capital and especially the Whitehouse! 🇺🇸🙏 — Susi (@tennisonly17) January 5, 2025

We can’t wait for one last ‘class’ photo of these sad Democrats.

So looking forward to seeing the 2025 version of losers‼️🎯🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/9SlwK2dTur — H 🇺🇸 1776 We The People (@H4H1776) January 5, 2025

Get out and don’t EVER think about coming back. pic.twitter.com/QXlJyb0xzO — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) January 5, 2025

Their boss is leaving soon too pic.twitter.com/iOvj79Aot0 — Larry Kraus (@lkraus01) January 5, 2025

Every day brings us closer to a new boss in the Oval Office. President-Elect Donald Trump’s election victory gets certified Monday (thanks, Kamala!) and then he retakes his rightful place in the White House on January 20.