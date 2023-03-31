Senator John Fetterman, who was perfectly fine, before he wasn’t perfectly fine, and then got even worse, has been released from the hospital and is perfectly fine.

Yes, the Democrats and media insisted on pushing an ill man through a grueling campaign process, claiming he was more than capable of performing his Senate duties, should he win.

Multiple puff pieces later describing the new senator’s adjustment to life in the Senate, Fetterman went to the hospital, just over a month after beginning his term. A week later, he checked himself into the hospital for depression.

#BREAKING: Sen @JohnFetterman has been released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where doctors have been treating him for clinical depression the last six weeks. He has returned home to Braddock, Pennsylvania.https://t.co/URjXHOHgIc — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 31, 2023

By the time Fetterman is slated to return to the Senate (reportedly April 17), he will have been unable to fulfill his job duties for more than double the amount of time he was ‘well’.

If only somebody had warned them.

Depression has remission? That seems fast. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) April 1, 2023

According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th edition (DSM-5), a diagnosis of full remission of depression requires you to go at least 2 months with no significant symptoms of depression, so yeah, it does seem fast.

I was reliably informed by news media that he’s been writing different bills this entire time. — Phuong Ho (@PhuongHo_Cali) March 31, 2023

‘Fetterman is fine’ has been the message from the beginning.

Are we still pretending this guy is a senator? https://t.co/ryGAqdW8Pb — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 31, 2023

‘He’ll be a senator, even if it kills him!’ – Democrats

Nope, we’re guessing he’ll spend the next couple weeks at home … not being a senator.

Six weeks after entering Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for inpatient treatment for depression, Sen. @JohnFetterman shares his struggle with depression, his health, and more in an intimate interview with Jane Pauley this "Sunday Morning." pic.twitter.com/3o2926I48B — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) March 31, 2023

And the puff pieces continue.

Ahhh, the ol' welcome back puff piece. Right on cue. — Gian B (@gbtiepolo1) March 31, 2023

At this rate, there will be somewhere on the order of 18 ‘welcome back’ Fetterman puff pieces during his tenure as senator.

I have a lot of respect for people struggling with depression but zero sympathy for someone who insisted on being responsible for others knowing they weren’t mentally healthy enough to do so. — Phil (@RealPhillyP) April 1, 2023

All of this. Fetterman should be resting at home to make a full recovery. Despite what the media was telling us, he and his handlers had to know he wasn’t ready for the demands the Senate has already placed on him. They pushed him anyway. It was irresponsible.

Jane Pauley is still alive??? — Johnny Utah (@JohnnyU2019) March 31, 2023

LOL! We have to admit, we weren’t sure either.

This man is very brave for overcoming the many obstacles that media assured us were not obstacles and no big deal. — Posted a Tweets (@MestizoBobbyHil) March 31, 2023

Ha! We’re glad John Fetterman is recovering from being mentally fit to perform his duties.

He’s been perfectly fine for months. Learn how he struggled through being fine and the fight he has ahead of him to stay perfectly fine in this exclusive interview. https://t.co/IimsZnVFyK — Magills (@magills_) March 31, 2023

The struggle is real.

And now they will tell us he's fine again. https://t.co/89ggQK4T6q — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 31, 2023

That’s exactly what they’ll do.

Yeah, maybe the Democrats shouldn't have pushed a man with literal brain damage onto the campaign trail. Maybe they should've let him heal from his life-threatening stroke. But they needed the power too much. https://t.co/Bfl1Sc0HgG — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 31, 2023

Hopefully Senator Fetterman makes a full recovery, but it won’t be without Democrats and the media continuing to put him at risk for power.

***

