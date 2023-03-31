Senator John Fetterman, who was perfectly fine, before he wasn’t perfectly fine, and then got even worse, has been released from the hospital and is perfectly fine.

Yes, the Democrats and media insisted on pushing an ill man through a grueling campaign process, claiming he was more than capable of performing his Senate duties, should he win.

Multiple puff pieces later describing the new senator’s adjustment to life in the Senate, Fetterman went to the hospital, just over a month after beginning his term. A week later, he checked himself into the hospital for depression.

By the time Fetterman is slated to return to the Senate (reportedly April 17), he will have been unable to fulfill his job duties for more than double the amount of time he was ‘well’.

If only somebody had warned them.

According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th edition (DSM-5), a diagnosis of full remission of depression requires you to go at least 2 months with no significant symptoms of depression, so yeah, it does seem fast.

‘Fetterman is fine’ has been the message from the beginning.

‘He’ll be a senator, even if it kills him!’ – Democrats

Nope, we’re guessing he’ll spend the next couple weeks at home … not being a senator.

And the puff pieces continue.

At this rate, there will be somewhere on the order of 18 ‘welcome back’ Fetterman puff pieces during his tenure as senator.

All of this. Fetterman should be resting at home to make a full recovery. Despite what the media was telling us, he and his handlers had to know he wasn’t ready for the demands the Senate has already placed on him. They pushed him anyway. It was irresponsible.

LOL! We have to admit, we weren’t sure either.

Ha! We’re glad John Fetterman is recovering from being mentally fit to perform his duties.

The struggle is real.

That’s exactly what they’ll do.

Hopefully Senator Fetterman makes a full recovery, but it won’t be without Democrats and the media continuing to put him at risk for power.

