The so-called Tennessee Three were all the rage there for a little bit. And they loved every single minute of it. But in the past week, they’ve had to make way for other stories, like the Clarence Thomas “scandal” and the whole Bud Light thing with Dylan Mulvaney.

Now, the Tennessee Three aren’t the sort to just go gently into that good night. Once they had a taste of the spotlight, they could never go back to a life outside of the national spotlight. What’s the point of getting involved in state-level politics if you can’t parlay that into talk show appearances and book deals? Tennessee Three member Justin Jones definitely understands how all that works, which is exactly why he’d pull a stunt like this:

Today, Tennessee State Rep. @brotherjones_ was refused entrance to the TN State Capitol while carrying an empty casket to represent the victims of the Covenant School shooting. The fight to end gun violence continues. pic.twitter.com/wj8Lgrpt7J — Gen-Z for Change (@genzforchange) April 18, 2023

The f**k?!

A member of the Tennessee Three brought a dead baby into the Capitol. Presumably to ensure they were registered to vote. pic.twitter.com/xaEdbZM7wV — @amuse (@amuse) April 18, 2023

Jones actually think that carrying a child-sized casket into the Tennessee State Capitol makes him look like the good guy here. And maybe it does, but only to people whose brains are so broken that they crave depravity and call it heroism.

The disgraced TN representative brought the casket (I hope empty) to ensure he was part of the story. He has NOT called the families of the victims. He did NOT attend their funerals. He has turned their deaths into a way to get publicity for himself. pic.twitter.com/skPi8luB7L — @amuse (@amuse) April 18, 2023

And don’t forget that Jones also voted against a bill to increase school security. He didn’t miss the vote; he actively voted against the bill.

Just so those of you keeping score at home recognize that Justin Jones doesn’t give a damn about dead kids, unless he can use their deaths to get famous. The word “ghoul” gets thrown around a lot when dealing with Democratic politicians. But few things are more ghoulish than bringing a small casket to work for the sole purpose of making a name for yourself.

That’s the only reason you’d do it.

Everything these activists do is performative and self serving. Maybe he could've gone to even one of the funerals for the Covenant victims instead? https://t.co/3VJQYuXUcN — jmeedee (@jmeedee) April 18, 2023

Carrying a tiny casket for attention. This man is sick. https://t.co/UENzmTeit9 — foreveralover (@foreveralover3) April 18, 2023

What in the world?? This is disgusting. https://t.co/QeJ0fVzW8m — ❤️GAGirl1967🖤 is ready for summer 🏖️ (@Tamzilla_52) April 18, 2023

This is disgusting but I’m not surprised about it either. https://t.co/qaR9ZXU2I6 — ☯️Heather (moon kitty)🇨🇭 🪬 (@MoonKitty1104) April 18, 2023

