Democrats and media haven’t wasted any time making heroes out of the two Tennessee Democratic State Reps who were expelled yesterday in the wake of their role in angry protests at the capitol last week. Can’t say we’re surprised to see it play out that way.

This nation was built on peaceful protest. No elected official should lose their job simply for raising their voice – especially when they’re doing it on behalf of our children. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 7, 2023

What happened in Tennessee is the latest example of a broader erosion of civility and democratic norms. Silencing those who disagree with us is a sign of weakness, not strength, and it won’t lead to progress. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 7, 2023

What makes the expulsion of the two Democrats particularly interesting is that the two happen to be black. The optics aren’t great, even assuming that the expulsion had nothing to do with their race. So it makes sense that Justin Jones, one of the two, would try to bring a lot of attention to the race aspect:

Expelled Tennessee lawmaker Justin Jones: I was voted out for being "an uppity negro" https://t.co/MT4xNuh9CJ pic.twitter.com/89jJy8D1Mr — The Hill (@thehill) April 7, 2023

More from The Hill:

“I basically had a member call me an uppity Negro,” Jones, who is Black, told MSNBC’s Joy Reid after the 72-25 vote that expelled him. … Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville), who is white, also participated in the demonstration earlier this week but survived her expulsion vote. Johnson was also removed from her committee assignments. Congressional leaders in Washington have rallied behind the lawmakers, who have become known as the Tennessee Three. Meanwhile, Black leaders including the Congressional Black Caucus and Rev. Al Sharpton have called out the overarching racial tones to Jones and [Rep. Justin] Pearson’s expulsions. According to Jones, he has also had members call him a disgrace, though he said they refused to say it on camera when he asked them.

Are there overarching racial tones to Jones and Pearsons’ expulsions? That’s certainly open to discussion.

What’s not open to discussion are the overarching racial tones of Justin Jones’ past remarks to Tennessee State Rep. Sabi “Doc” Kumar, an Indian American and Republican:

Rep. Sabi "Doc" Kumar explaining how the only time in his 53 years in America—an immigrant—that he's been reduced to just the color of his skin was by Justin Jones. "You put a brown face on white supremacy."—@brotherjones_ pic.twitter.com/Qfr4CvhtwK — Megan Lee Writes (@MeganLeeWrites_) April 6, 2023

Notably, unlike the unnamed person who allegedly called Justin Jones “an uppity Negro,” Jones very explicitly made racist remarks about Kumar on camera. So everyone heard it, and there’s absolutely zero doubt that he said it.

And he’s proud of himself for having said it.

Justin Jones (@brotherjones_) showing no remorse for comments. . . Condescendingly doubling down on his shaming of Kumar. Video via @wavechaser2024 pic.twitter.com/HBf1J7BzFJ — Megan Lee Writes (@MeganLeeWrites_) April 7, 2023

Here is the link to the full proceeding. The part where the three members received 20 minutes each to speak, followed by questions, and then received 5 minutes to make closing statements starts at "Unfinished Business" towards the end of the session.https://t.co/TffqoV6MOy — Megan Lee Writes (@MeganLeeWrites_) April 7, 2023

Was Sabi Kumar too “uppity” for Justin Jones?

One of the House reps expelled yesterday labeled an Indian Republican and immigrant "the brown face of white supremacy". https://t.co/taV21A9GpT — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 7, 2023

Welp.

Still waiting for democrat to condemn Justin Jones racism on the floor of the legislature. https://t.co/Vy27X1mQey — Carolina Brew (@deeplens) April 7, 2023

Yeah, well, we wouldn’t hold our breath if we were you.

***

