Democrats and media haven’t wasted any time making heroes out of the two Tennessee Democratic State Reps who were expelled yesterday in the wake of their role in angry protests at the capitol last week. Can’t say we’re surprised to see it play out that way.

What makes the expulsion of the two Democrats particularly interesting is that the two happen to be black. The optics aren’t great, even assuming that the expulsion had nothing to do with their race. So it makes sense that Justin Jones, one of the two, would try to bring a lot of attention to the race aspect:

More from The Hill:

“I basically had a member call me an uppity Negro,” Jones, who is Black, told MSNBC’s Joy Reid after the 72-25 vote that expelled him.

Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville), who is white, also participated in the demonstration earlier this week but survived her expulsion vote. Johnson was also removed from her committee assignments.

Congressional leaders in Washington have rallied behind the lawmakers, who have become known as the Tennessee Three. Meanwhile, Black leaders including the Congressional Black Caucus and Rev. Al Sharpton have called out the overarching racial tones to Jones and [Rep. Justin] Pearson’s expulsions.

According to Jones, he has also had members call him a disgrace, though he said they refused to say it on camera when he asked them.

Are there overarching racial tones to Jones and Pearsons’ expulsions? That’s certainly open to discussion.

What’s not open to discussion are the overarching racial tones of Justin Jones’ past remarks to Tennessee State Rep. Sabi “Doc” Kumar, an Indian American and Republican:

Notably, unlike the unnamed person who allegedly called Justin Jones “an uppity Negro,” Jones very explicitly made racist remarks about Kumar on camera. So everyone heard it, and there’s absolutely zero doubt that he said it.

And he’s proud of himself for having said it.

Was Sabi Kumar too “uppity” for Justin Jones?

Welp.

Yeah, well, we wouldn’t hold our breath if we were you.

***

