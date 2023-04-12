You know, the more we hear from and learn about the so-called “Tennessee Three,” the worse, more obnoxious they seem. We just get the feeling that they care a whole lot more about being famous than they do about actually taking any meaningful action to curb gun violence. Maybe because of stuff like this:

If Justin Jones, Justin Pearson, and Gloria Johnson were actually serious about preventing gun violence, they should be all over legislation designed to do just that, like the bill Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee recently signed into law. And yet:

Gee. How do you like that?

Maybe because Justin Pearson cares more about soundbites than he does about dead kids.

The Tennessee Three are just doing what gun-grabbing Dems do: absolutely nothing except for self-promotion.

Not apparently; definitely.

Because it’s not about the children for these people. It was never about the children.

