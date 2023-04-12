You know, the more we hear from and learn about the so-called “Tennessee Three,” the worse, more obnoxious they seem. We just get the feeling that they care a whole lot more about being famous than they do about actually taking any meaningful action to curb gun violence. Maybe because of stuff like this:

If Justin Jones, Justin Pearson, and Gloria Johnson were actually serious about preventing gun violence, they should be all over legislation designed to do just that, like the bill Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee recently signed into law. And yet:

Did you know that while the circus was occurring in the Tennessee legislature last week, they actually passed a bill that Gov. Lee signed into law that massively increased funding and state requirements for school safety? The so-called "Tennessee three" all voted against it. pic.twitter.com/aBYAceyIIg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 12, 2023

Gee. How do you like that?

Carlton was putting on his fake Malcolm X voice while voting against a bill that would do actual things to prevent school shootingshttps://t.co/1fyzLtsRCX — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 12, 2023

Maybe because Justin Pearson cares more about soundbites than he does about dead kids.

This happens all the time. After Parkland and after Uvalde, Republican Senators tried to pass school safety bills that failed bc Dems blocked them. They would raise money, go viral, and gain political power off school shootings than vote against bills to stop them. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 12, 2023

The Tennessee Three are just doing what gun-grabbing Dems do: absolutely nothing except for self-promotion.

But they told us that it was about safety for the kids. Apparently those 3 are more interested in personal fame than the kids. https://t.co/go1vN4QasR — Bill Mynatt (@bill_mynatt) April 12, 2023

Not apparently; definitely.

Why would you vote against more security in schools??? 🤔 https://t.co/LjPcnfMcAR — Patriots417plus (@patriots417plus) April 12, 2023

Because it’s not about the children for these people. It was never about the children.

But democrats want schools to be safe… what a bunch of crap. Democrats what these tragedies so they can push for gun control. https://t.co/cLjiQIHLsj — Adam R (@coppertopcowboy) April 12, 2023

The left will fight tooth and nail to prevent even mild steps towards solutions because solutions are a direct threat to their monopoly on state power and societal control. https://t.co/Es7Z5J2qn0 pic.twitter.com/ssBU2rjTb2 — Vagrant Wires 🕯️ (@vagrantwires) April 12, 2023

***

