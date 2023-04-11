Odds are that unless you live in Tennessee, you probably hadn’t heard of Democratic State Rep. Justin Pearson until last week, when he and two Democratic colleagues were expelled after leading a pro-gun control protest — or “insurrection,” if you prefer — on the House floor a few days after the deadly mass shooting at Covenant School in Nashville.

But these days, the so-called Tennessee Three are enjoying their moment in the media sun and are basically household names. They’re obviously super stoked about that, but they probably should’ve taken a little more time to think about what other stuff would be exposed while they were in the spotlight.

And that brings us back to Justin Pearson. Talk about an interesting dude. We had no idea until recently that he was such a dynamic speaker:

Trending

But what makes Pearson even more of an interesting dude is that he didn’t always have that swagger. Or that accent.

“The Hilaria Baldwin of Al Sharpton clones.” Perfect.

Guess he realized that he couldn’t get famous by sounding like a reasonable liberal.

There’s code switching, and then there’s … whatever that is.

***

Related:

Justin Jones cries racism over expulsion but defended *his* racism against Indian-American GOP rep

Ousted Tennessee insurrectionist claims it was Republicans who escalated things

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: accentcode switchingcollegeconservativesJustin PearsonliberalsTennessee