Odds are that unless you live in Tennessee, you probably hadn’t heard of Democratic State Rep. Justin Pearson until last week, when he and two Democratic colleagues were expelled after leading a pro-gun control protest — or “insurrection,” if you prefer — on the House floor a few days after the deadly mass shooting at Covenant School in Nashville.

But these days, the so-called Tennessee Three are enjoying their moment in the media sun and are basically household names. They’re obviously super stoked about that, but they probably should’ve taken a little more time to think about what other stuff would be exposed while they were in the spotlight.

And that brings us back to Justin Pearson. Talk about an interesting dude. We had no idea until recently that he was such a dynamic speaker:

"Jesus is black. We could also say Jesus is gay and any other identity being humiliated…Jesus is a black woman…Jesus is a way of talking about God's solidarity with people who are hurt and despised." James Cone, quoted by Justin Pearson pic.twitter.com/Coto4BTcrP — Woke Preacher Clips (@WokePreacherTV) April 10, 2023

Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson speaks after vote to expel him from the House over participating in gun protests: “Our lives are at stake. And we're going to fight for our lives, just like they're fighting for the NRA." #TenneseeThree pic.twitter.com/yHgcqj7KJa — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 7, 2023

Action MUST be taken! Rep. Justin Pearson is speaking for the people of Tennessee who don’t want to see gun violence take the lives of innocent children! This young man is speaking his truth to power — we must demand he be reinstated BACK to the legislature! pic.twitter.com/14eeDUKUNQ — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) April 9, 2023

But what makes Pearson even more of an interesting dude is that he didn’t always have that swagger. Or that accent.

Amazing how Justin Pearson learned that crazy fake southern preacher accent just a few years after his Brooks Brothers prep school days at Bowdoin: he's like the Hilaria Baldwin of Al Sharpton clones:https://t.co/1Gy4EFDQNs https://t.co/v3lsuiBgTP — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) April 11, 2023

“The Hilaria Baldwin of Al Sharpton clones.” Perfect.

Justin Pearson was a normal, middle class clean cut black college student in 2016 when he ran for BSG president. He spoke about bringing together liberals and conservatives, to meet in the “radical middle” and waxed lyrical about the importance of “hearing every voice”. https://t.co/faED0Oi8WF pic.twitter.com/hfN6zaAmyA — Aimee Terese (@aimeeterese) April 11, 2023

Guess he realized that he couldn’t get famous by sounding like a reasonable liberal.

Tennessee Representative Justin J. Pearson is a total fraud Pearson in 2016 vs 2023: pic.twitter.com/iPLXFFJ6r2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 11, 2023

There’s code switching, and then there’s … whatever that is.

Check the difference in cadence and presentation between 2016 and now. Not sure whose 60s-inspired cosplay is faker—Kaep’s journey from clean cut playboy to Black Panther or Pearson’s transition from Bowdoin student to MLK impersonator.pic.twitter.com/wqS1oXL9dm — Delano Squires (@DelanoSquires) April 11, 2023

This is hilarious — William Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@William_E_Wolfe) April 11, 2023

It’s not quite “I don’t feel no ways tired” but honestly it’s not far off. Deep cringe. https://t.co/Ewsfa5MVJF — Bobby Panzenbeck (@Panzenbeck) April 11, 2023

This is like an SNL skit. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/Xh2ZoJuZBg — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 11, 2023

It's all performance art https://t.co/m14dSI99Od — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 11, 2023

***

Related:

Justin Jones cries racism over expulsion but defended *his* racism against Indian-American GOP rep

Ousted Tennessee insurrectionist claims it was Republicans who escalated things

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!