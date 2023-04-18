At yesterday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing on violent crime in New York City, Democratic Rep. Daniel Goldman got a well deserved tongue lashing from Madeline Brame, whose son was one of countless victims of said violent crime.

After getting called out so publicly and so effectively like that, it’s totally understandable that Goldman would be salty and seething and desperately in search of some kind of weapon he could use to hit back at conservatives. And he definitely found one. Unfortunately, his big gun was loaded with blanks.

First of all, antisemitic violence in New York City is at record highs in large part because New York Democrats have gladly looked the other way on violent crimes against Jews.

And second of all, invoking George Soros’ name is not blatant antisemitism. It’s not even kind of antisemitism. George Soros funding D.A.’s should concern people not because Soros is Jewish, but because he’s shady as hell and has a long and distinguished record of supporting some very shady causes. And it’s insanely dishonest and gross to cry “antisemitism!” as a means of silencing valid criticism. The only thing that accomplishes is trivializing actual antisemitism — which, as was pointed out above, is something that New York Democrats do on the regular.

Parting food for thought for Goldman to chew on:

And don’t forget about Rashida Tlaib! And AOC! And Cori Bush! And …

Clean up your own house, Dan. It’s hella messy.

