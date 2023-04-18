At yesterday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing on violent crime in New York City, Democratic Rep. Daniel Goldman got a well deserved tongue lashing from Madeline Brame, whose son was one of countless victims of said violent crime.

Rep. Daniel Goldman tries to say the violent crime hearing is a "charade" and witness Madeline Brame, whose Army vet son was killed in NYC, tells him "Don't insult my intelligence… This is why I walked away from the plantation of the Democratic Party." pic.twitter.com/2OBrEmvYQY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 17, 2023

After getting called out so publicly and so effectively like that, it’s totally understandable that Goldman would be salty and seething and desperately in search of some kind of weapon he could use to hit back at conservatives. And he definitely found one. Unfortunately, his big gun was loaded with blanks.

With antisemitic violence at record highs, today’s hearing confirmed that invoking George Soros’s name is nothing short of blatant antisemitism. I call on all Republicans to stop using this antisemitic trope immediately. pic.twitter.com/8gJtlCe29r — Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) April 17, 2023

First of all, antisemitic violence in New York City is at record highs in large part because New York Democrats have gladly looked the other way on violent crimes against Jews.

And second of all, invoking George Soros’ name is not blatant antisemitism. It’s not even kind of antisemitism. George Soros funding D.A.’s should concern people not because Soros is Jewish, but because he’s shady as hell and has a long and distinguished record of supporting some very shady causes. And it’s insanely dishonest and gross to cry “antisemitism!” as a means of silencing valid criticism. The only thing that accomplishes is trivializing actual antisemitism — which, as was pointed out above, is something that New York Democrats do on the regular.

I’m a Jewish New Yorker and I don’t want Soros backed candidates in office. Am I antisemitic? — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) April 18, 2023

There zero antisemitism to pointing out which billionaires fund’s groups, organizations and politicians that are actively trying to destroy America. I’ll go further. It’s actually unAmerican and unpatriotic to not continually point it out for all to see. Get rekt. https://t.co/ha37yWuMaT — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 18, 2023

Stop appropriating the issue of antisemitism to silence criticism of the Democratic Party's malignant agenda. Shame on you. — Scott Ullman (@realEssYoo) April 17, 2023

Parting food for thought for Goldman to chew on:

Communists like Ilhan Omar using antisemitism still fine… https://t.co/bMrNH2S1Yy — Cowboy Ben (@CowboyBen23) April 18, 2023

And don’t forget about Rashida Tlaib! And AOC! And Cori Bush! And …

Clean up your own house, Dan. It’s hella messy.

***

***

