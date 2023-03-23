Earlier this week, in response to Donald Trump’s deranged ravings about him, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a swipe at Trump’s, um, baggage. But just to keep things fair, he was also careful to point out that Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has the backing of none other than super shady far-leftist billionaire George Soros.

BREAKING: Gov. DeSantis responds to Trump possibly being indicted. "I don't know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair…" but says Alvin Bragg is a Soros-backed DA who is going after Trump for political reasons. pic.twitter.com/M0JiQP3KVb — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 20, 2023

DeSantis adds: "We won’t be involved in this. I have no interest in getting involved in some type of manufactured circus by some Soros DA…He’s trying to do a political spectacle. He’s trying to virtue signal for his base. I’ve got real issues I got to deal with here in FL." pic.twitter.com/PDbJKEDvea — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 20, 2023

DeSantis is actually one of many Republicans and conservatives who have drawn attention to Bragg’s ties to Soros. It’s a legitimate thing to be concerned about, particularly since Bragg’s motivations in pursuing an indictment against Donald Trump are quite blatantly political in nature.

But be aware: if you point that out, Rick Wilson and The Lincoln Project will come after you and give you a piece of their brain cell.

Watch:

It's no coincidence that the right is attacking a Jewish billionaire and African American District Attorney. The GOP is no longer even trying to hide their racially informed animus, and it's shameless. @TheRickWilson breaks it down on @scrippsnews pic.twitter.com/37AGiWQKaH — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) March 23, 2023

Gotta love the “Republican Political Strategist” under his name in the chyron.

The North American Man Boy Lincoln Project has thoughts that -for once- don't involve small children https://t.co/X71k5iFm2c — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 23, 2023

Good on them. Doesn’t mean these thoughts aren’t still incredibly offensive and intellectually dishonest.

We seem to recall Rick’s wife sharing a photo of the family Confederate cooler with the lid that said “THE SOUTH WILL RISE AGAIN.” The sorts of people who have Confederate coolers don’t tend to have very nice feelings about black people and Jews. And speaking of black people, less than a year ago, here’s what Rick was saying about Alvin Bragg:

Why Democrats Lose, Part 285,185. Bragg should be shamed, expelled from the bar, and driven from polite society. JFC. Ex-Prosecutor: Manhattan DA Thought Indicting Trump Was Too Risky https://t.co/pd5RHs50wb via @thedailybeast — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 22, 2022

Was racially informed animus behind that tweet, too? Maybe. It was definitely behind plenty of other Rick Wilson tweets.

Rick Wilson has had a lot to say about minorities over the years.

It's so funny that Wilson hasn't even deleted his older Tweets espousing bigotry towards Muslims and other minorities and the people giving money to the Lincoln project don't care, they just roll with it. https://t.co/S4CkKsYnTV — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) March 23, 2023

In case you’ve forgotten what Zaid Jilani is referring to:

Rick Wilson telling Muslims they're uncivilized, and he doesn't even bother to delete it. And his fanbase doesn't care. Politics in America! https://t.co/14I0jIwRdY — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) March 23, 2023

And let’s not forget what Rick Wilson and The Lincoln Project have had to say about prominent Jews:

Any time I see Jared Kushner trending without the phrase "shark attack" I'm a little sad. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 15, 2023

And perhaps you’ll remember that once upon a time, Rick had quite a lot to say about George Soros. And none of it was very nice:

That’s him, all right! So is this:

Maybe Rick doesn’t like conservatives pointing out that George Soros can buy people because Rick himself has sold his soul to the Left.

Rick Wilson defending George Soros. Perfection. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 23, 2023

Honestly, if you didn’t have that one on your BINGO card, you haven’t been paying much attention to The Lincoln Project or to Rick Wilson.

***

***

