From the moment Donald Trump came down that stupid escalator, Rick Wilson’s been gunning for him. At first, Wilson’s intentions seemed noble enough. After all, Donald Trump had more baggage than a 747, not to mention a decades-long history of being very much not conservative.

But then as time went on, Wilson started to come unglued. And it didn’t take long for Wilson’s brand of Principled Conservatism™ to mean a full-throated embrace of liberalism and Democratic politicians and policies. And now, more than two years after Donald Trump has left the White House, Wilson is more broken than ever. So broken, in fact, that he’s behaving an awful lot like the man he professes to hate.

Case in point, this bizarre tweet about Ron DeSantis and DeSantis supporters:

The reaction to any comment on Tiny D Desantis and his kicky drag boots certainly triggers the Ronhadis. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 8, 2023

“Tiny D Desantis and his kicky drag boots.” “Ronhadis.”

lmfao “ronhadis” hahahahahaha you are so small in stature and in character https://t.co/2T5SiUlcHR — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) March 8, 2023

Rick’s not even trying anymore.

You're mixing up your years of hate-spewing against Muslims with your present of hate-spewing against people who vote for Republicans — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) March 8, 2023

You can take the Confederate cooler out of the grifter, but … actually, no you can’t. Rick Wilson’s been a massive jerk and a bigot for years now. He was just somewhat more careful to not let the mask slip quite so much.

Did Donald Trump tweet this? — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 8, 2023

Wilson is more like Trump than almost anyone else on Twitter. https://t.co/mmOuruFfNh — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 8, 2023

Nailed it.

The snapback of the Lincoln Project guys from being the most ardent Anti-Trump voices in politics to being equally intense critics of his opponents is the wildest story of this election cycle. https://t.co/KmZJgL1Cv1 — Alex F. Baldwin (@VerumVulnero1) March 8, 2023

Eh, it may seem wild at first. But if you really stop and think about it, it actually makes perfect sense.

When you turn into Trump because your livelihood depends on the person you claim to loathe. https://t.co/ssuiO9HAkk — Colonel Bijan Mustardson (@Tittlewk93) March 8, 2023

There’s always money in the Orange Man Bad stand.

The fact that Democrat operatives are parroting Trump's nicknames for DeSantis should tell you something. https://t.co/7w4mNrknk8 — Curtis LeMay Stan 🇺🇲 (@LeMayAllTheWay) March 8, 2023

Oh, it tells us plenty.

when you hate Trump so much you've become Trump https://t.co/pQEZWbrzz8 — cc (@cc_fla) March 8, 2023

If you purported to oppose Trump because of his demeanor and morality, but now find yourself regularly using derisive nicknames that question the manhood and sexuality of other politicians — well, congrats. You became the monster you set out to slay. https://t.co/Bc3oKbKTWv — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 8, 2023

Works every time it’s tried.

Trump's greatest power is turning his enemies into a mirror of himself. https://t.co/ABsVPYpHbO — Holden (@Holden114) March 8, 2023

Yep. And he’s gotten damn good at it.

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!