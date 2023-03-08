From the moment Donald Trump came down that stupid escalator, Rick Wilson’s been gunning for him. At first, Wilson’s intentions seemed noble enough. After all, Donald Trump had more baggage than a 747, not to mention a decades-long history of being very much not conservative.

But then as time went on, Wilson started to come unglued. And it didn’t take long for Wilson’s brand of Principled Conservatism™ to mean a full-throated embrace of liberalism and Democratic politicians and policies. And now, more than two years after Donald Trump has left the White House, Wilson is more broken than ever. So broken, in fact, that he’s behaving an awful lot like the man he professes to hate.

Case in point, this bizarre tweet about Ron DeSantis and DeSantis supporters:

“Tiny D Desantis and his kicky drag boots.” “Ronhadis.”

Rick’s not even trying anymore.

Trending

You can take the Confederate cooler out of the grifter, but … actually, no you can’t. Rick Wilson’s been a massive jerk and a bigot for years now. He was just somewhat more careful to not let the mask slip quite so much.

Nailed it.

Eh, it may seem wild at first. But if you really stop and think about it, it actually makes perfect sense.

There’s always money in the Orange Man Bad stand.

Oh, it tells us plenty.

Works every time it’s tried.

Yep. And he’s gotten damn good at it.

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpinsultsnicknamesRick WilsonRon DeSantis