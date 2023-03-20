There is literally no reason whatsoever for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to weigh in on Donald Trump possibly being indicted over alleged hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. But for some reason, DeSantis haters on both Team #ForeverTrump and Team #NeverTrump were clamoring for a statement.

Well, this morning, they got their wish. DeSantis addressed the issue and in doing so, made sure to piss off both ends of the horseshoe:

Awww, that’s gotta hurt. Obviously the last thing the Left needs is Ron DeSantis hitting Trump, because that undercuts their narrative that Ron DeSantis is TrumpHitler Jr.

And DeSantis also calling out a DA with a left-wing agenda undercuts #ForeverTrump’s narrative that Ron DeSantis is a Soros puppet.

Tough break!

Oh, Trump’s campaign will most certainly try to turn something like this into yet another grift.

The problem is that more and more of the people who were eager to support Trump in 2016 and 2020 are waking up to the grift and are over it. At this point, it’

That’s basically how it went, yeah.

No kidding!

It’s about as good as it gets.

Say whatever you want about Ron DeSantis, but he is very, very good at this.

True story. That “porn star” line? A bona fide *chef’s kiss*.

Ron DeSantis ain’t playin’. But that doesn’t mean he can’t be playful.

He’s got mad skillz, yo.

As masterclassy as a masterclass can be.

And speaking of pudding:

Bon appétit!

***

