There is literally no reason whatsoever for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to weigh in on Donald Trump possibly being indicted over alleged hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. But for some reason, DeSantis haters on both Team #ForeverTrump and Team #NeverTrump were clamoring for a statement.

DeSantis is a fraud who has remained silent as Donald Trump, the man he used to advance his political career, is being persecuted. Many other Republicans from @SpeakerMcCarthy & @VivekGRamaswamy to even Mike Pence have spoken out about this. Ron remains SILENT! https://t.co/nvQrnRuUAh — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) March 20, 2023

DeSantis awfully quiet about his kingmaker all of the sudden. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) March 18, 2023

Well, this morning, they got their wish. DeSantis addressed the issue and in doing so, made sure to piss off both ends of the horseshoe:

BREAKING: Gov. DeSantis responds to Trump possibly being indicted. "I don't know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair…" but says Alvin Bragg is a Soros-backed DA who is going after Trump for political reasons. pic.twitter.com/M0JiQP3KVb — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 20, 2023

DeSantis adds: "We won’t be involved in this. I have no interest in getting involved in some type of manufactured circus by some Soros DA…He’s trying to do a political spectacle. He’s trying to virtue signal for his base. I’ve got real issues I got to deal with here in FL." pic.twitter.com/PDbJKEDvea — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 20, 2023

Awww, that’s gotta hurt. Obviously the last thing the Left needs is Ron DeSantis hitting Trump, because that undercuts their narrative that Ron DeSantis is TrumpHitler Jr.

And DeSantis also calling out a DA with a left-wing agenda undercuts #ForeverTrump’s narrative that Ron DeSantis is a Soros puppet.

Woooooow, Ron DeSantis declares the far left takeover of the judiciary, leading to the potential arrest of a former president, not a “real issue”. https://t.co/K91NXZzQvv — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) March 20, 2023

“I’ve seen rumors swirl, I haven’t seen any facts”🙄 Basically @GovRonDeSantis is trying to call President Trump a liar over the news that President Trump may be indicted and arrested. Notice he didn’t say whether or not he would extradite President Trump (a Floridian) if he is… https://t.co/FHBTPmRfoD — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 20, 2023

DeSantis is such a fraud!! Takes a swipe at @realDonaldTrump over a BS rumor instead of sticking up for him as he’s being politically persecuted. https://t.co/7VietrE4K6 — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) March 20, 2023

Tough break!

Oh, Trump’s campaign will most certainly try to turn something like this into yet another grift.

The problem is that more and more of the people who were eager to support Trump in 2016 and 2020 are waking up to the grift and are over it. At this point, it’

Team Trump: WHY ISN'T DESANTIS TALKING ABOUT THE TRUMP PROSECUTION?!?!?! DeSantis talks about it. Team Trump: NOT LIKE THAT!!!! https://t.co/3DfphQGaoy — Brian Jacobson (@BrianHJacobson) March 20, 2023

That’s basically how it went, yeah.

Team Trump: Why isn't DeSantis defending us?? DeSantis: I’m appalled by the effort to prosecute Trump for bribing a porn star to keep quite about their extramarital affair! — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) March 20, 2023

Be careful what you wish for, I guess. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) March 20, 2023

No kidding!

This is a great, savvy answer

pic.twitter.com/cAW8B3HOpI — Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) March 20, 2023

Perfectly played by DeSantis — BANE 2.0 (@LinkBane777) March 20, 2023

OnlyTrumps demanded a statement. They got one. A perfect one. — RBe (@RBPundit) March 20, 2023

It’s about as good as it gets.

Kind of a clever statement in that it both attacks the prosecution of Trump and lays out in sort of unflattering details the allegation against Trump. https://t.co/zr4a2K6S8g — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) March 20, 2023

Say whatever you want about Ron DeSantis, but he is very, very good at this.

What's wrong with it? Working "paying hush to a porn star" into the response is a good way to hit Trump without it looking like an attack. — Holden (@Holden114) March 20, 2023

Trump is a throw shit at the wall troll. Desantis is a surgically removed your heart while you're breathing troll. — Saint Van Halen 🇺🇸🇺🇦🤘🦅 (@SaintVanHalen) March 20, 2023

True story. That “porn star” line? A bona fide *chef’s kiss*.

"Hush money to a porn star, I can't speak to that"https://t.co/YrQuBHQYaj pic.twitter.com/iOuQP9ekuJ — Liberrocky (@liberrocky) March 20, 2023

Ron DeSantis ain’t playin’. But that doesn’t mean he can’t be playful.

He’s so much better at this than the people feigning outrage or making demands of him. Perfect response. https://t.co/fMFW2cXjZ6 — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 20, 2023

These people spent an entire weekend freaking out because DeSantis wasn't responding to a rumor over the weekend. He comes back on Monday and knocks it out of the park by highlighting both the wrong politicization by Bragg, his own record and the source of the constant drama. — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 20, 2023

He’s got mad skillz, yo.

That sound you heard was Ron DeSantis nuking the Soros DA and Trump from orbit. — RBe (@RBPundit) March 20, 2023

…and THIS is how it's done. — Matty Harris (@MattyHarris20) March 20, 2023

🔥🔥🔥 this is how it’s done. 2 birds one stone, throwing shade at both sides… Desantis has the chops for this — HiddenOG (@HiddenOG) March 20, 2023

The rare, Double Up Dig. — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) March 20, 2023

As masterclassy as a masterclass can be.

lol, DeSantis Finally Responds™️… by dipping his balls directly in Trump's pudding cup. https://t.co/kNMNIEPHkR — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) March 20, 2023

And speaking of pudding:

I could eat this up like pudding: with my fingers. https://t.co/5ikjPkp1QR — Boo (@IzaBooboo) March 20, 2023

Bon appétit!

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!