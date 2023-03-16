As of right now, Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis still has not announced his candidacy for president in 2024. But despite that, he’s managed to become the primary object of the media’s attention — and the primary target of their investigative arsenal.

Unfortunately for the media, their huge bombshells have pretty much all been duds so far. That’s definitely the case when it comes to this hot scoop at The Daily Beast:

We’ll deal with the pudding in a minute.

Ron DeSantis isn’t big and brash and trying to get on every stage and on every show like Donald Trump. Obviously this means his potential presidential campaign is in serious trouble!

It sure does. And none of it’s bad.

Um, nothing new about that. Libs have been calling him “DeSatan” for a while now. One person in a big crowd of people calling him “DeSatan” isn’t exactly newsworthy. There’s no scoop there. So let’s talk some more about Pudding-gate, which is obviously the much bigger story:

“The pudding incident”:

The chatter over DeSantis’ public engagement has also surfaced past unflattering stories about his social skills—particularly, his propensity to devour food during meetings.

“He would sit in meetings and eat in front of people,” a former DeSantis staffer told The Daily Beast, “always like a starving animal who has never eaten before… getting sh*t everywhere.”

Enshrined in DeSantis lore is an episode from four years ago: During a private plane trip from Tallahassee to Washington, D.C., in March of 2019, DeSantis enjoyed a chocolate pudding dessert—by eating it with three of his fingers, according to two sources familiar with the incident.

Wow. What else is there to say about that, except for “wow”?

Good question!

Snort.

The Daily Beast certainly seems to think they got him.

Ron DeSantis may or may not eat pudding weirdly. Meanwhile, our current POTUS can’t open his mouth without about three lies falling out, is apparently still in bed at 9 a.m. most days, and regularly forgets not just where he is but also that it’s wrong to go up to people and sniff them.

No kidding. We’ll take a guy who possibly eats pudding with his fingers any day over the guy whose brain has effectively turned to pudding.

That, too. Voters should care way more about keeping their kids safe from sexual deviancy and predation — and anyone at The Lincoln Project! — than about how Ron DeSantis eats pudding.

Notably:

Well that’s good. Because this story doesn’t merit a comment from Team DeSantis. If they do respond, we assume it will mirror their other responses to recent media inquiries.

It’s not journalism. But Jake Lahut isn’t embarrassed about that. No one at The Daily Beast is.

Set the “Days Without An Accident” counter back to zero.

***

