As of right now, Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis still has not announced his candidacy for president in 2024. But despite that, he’s managed to become the primary object of the media’s attention — and the primary target of their investigative arsenal.

Unfortunately for the media, their huge bombshells have pretty much all been duds so far. That’s definitely the case when it comes to this hot scoop at The Daily Beast:

New — Ex-DeSantis staffers and those involved in planning his book tour/pre-campaign events describe long standing issues over his soft skills coming to the fore as he hits the road. Example: A 2019 flight from TLH to DC where he ate pudding w/ 3 fingers.https://t.co/KEwA7F9Pgr — Jake Lahut (@JakeLahut) March 16, 2023

We’ll deal with the pudding in a minute.

A feedback loop has begun forming around DeSantis, with early primary state campaign venues trying to cater to his aversion to the press and unpredictable interactions with the public. But they still don't know exactly what he wants. More w/ @ZTPetrizzo https://t.co/KEwA7F9Pgr — Jake Lahut (@JakeLahut) March 16, 2023

Ron DeSantis isn’t big and brash and trying to get on every stage and on every show like Donald Trump. Obviously this means his potential presidential campaign is in serious trouble!

It says a lot about Ron DeSantis that the one real criticism of him outside of his political positions is that he has a very un-politiciany personality. https://t.co/bWEo5JG6l9 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 16, 2023

It sure does. And none of it’s bad.

Another new bit: At the DeSantis donor retreat in Palm Beach last month, someone stood up and called him "DeSatan," according to Republicans familiar with the outburst.https://t.co/KEwA7F9Pgr — Jake Lahut (@JakeLahut) March 16, 2023

Um, nothing new about that. Libs have been calling him “DeSatan” for a while now. One person in a big crowd of people calling him “DeSatan” isn’t exactly newsworthy. There’s no scoop there. So let’s talk some more about Pudding-gate, which is obviously the much bigger story:

The pudding incident, which former DeSantis staffers describe as a common instance of him not reading the room (in this case, a very intimate flight cabin): https://t.co/KEwA7F9Pgr pic.twitter.com/s29MjZB4Ml — Jake Lahut (@JakeLahut) March 16, 2023

“The pudding incident”:

The chatter over DeSantis’ public engagement has also surfaced past unflattering stories about his social skills—particularly, his propensity to devour food during meetings. “He would sit in meetings and eat in front of people,” a former DeSantis staffer told The Daily Beast, “always like a starving animal who has never eaten before… getting sh*t everywhere.” Enshrined in DeSantis lore is an episode from four years ago: During a private plane trip from Tallahassee to Washington, D.C., in March of 2019, DeSantis enjoyed a chocolate pudding dessert—by eating it with three of his fingers, according to two sources familiar with the incident.

Wow. What else is there to say about that, except for “wow”?

Wtf doesn’t he carry a comb in case of a food emergency? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 16, 2023

Good question!

When they ask you what the acceptable amount of fingers to use while eating pudding is: https://t.co/ze8Q6tEow9 pic.twitter.com/Kgw0Zjh0ty — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) March 16, 2023

Snort.

Thank goodness we are focusing on the most important issues https://t.co/Yxd0F9wPnX — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) March 16, 2023

This is devastating! You've got him now! — Monika (@MonikaMusing) March 16, 2023

The Daily Beast certainly seems to think they got him.

Daily Beast really out with a hard hitting hit piece about how RDS eats pudding…. https://t.co/TIT6AuYJON — mr. strategery (@strategery43) March 16, 2023

Ron DeSantis may or may not eat pudding weirdly. Meanwhile, our current POTUS can’t open his mouth without about three lies falling out, is apparently still in bed at 9 a.m. most days, and regularly forgets not just where he is but also that it’s wrong to go up to people and sniff them.

Gosh Dick Delaware did alright in 2020 from his basement with real issues concerning his cognitive skills. Just goes to show how scared the left is of DeSantis.. https://t.co/kHJ5nTwFg7 — Ted (@Tedgforce) March 16, 2023

No kidding. We’ll take a guy who possibly eats pudding with his fingers any day over the guy whose brain has effectively turned to pudding.

That, too. Voters should care way more about keeping their kids safe from sexual deviancy and predation — and anyone at The Lincoln Project! — than about how Ron DeSantis eats pudding.

“Eggs are $7 a dozen, banks are collapsing, the economy is tanking, inflation is stretching family budgets, and the left is grooming your children, but how Ron DeSantis eats pudding is the real story!” https://t.co/rtpSQB8B7N — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 16, 2023

For the record, I don’t believe that story. It stinks of the kind of petty, childish nonsense Wilson peddles because he’s an overgrown toddler. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 16, 2023

But Wilson — and the Bulwark crew and a slew of others — all have their well paid grifts, so they don’t give a shit if you are suffering. In fact, they enjoy it as they believe it’s your punishment for not adequately obeying them and their political advice. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 16, 2023

They sneer at you. They mock you. They endorse politicians who harm families and children while they rub elbows with leftists. Don’t listen to a word they say. In fact, do the opposite of what they tell you. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 16, 2023

Notably:

Well that’s good. Because this story doesn’t merit a comment from Team DeSantis. If they do respond, we assume it will mirror their other responses to recent media inquiries.

Jake, my dude, this isn't journalism.

I hope you're embarrassed. https://t.co/8TTdS5Ldc2 — George Wept (@GeorgeWept) March 16, 2023

It’s not journalism. But Jake Lahut isn’t embarrassed about that. No one at The Daily Beast is.

The Daily Beast's streak of being a garbage website continues. https://t.co/doJkorhsgD — RBe (@RBPundit) March 16, 2023

Set the “Days Without An Accident” counter back to zero.

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!