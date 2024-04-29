Monday Morning Meme Madness

Monday has arrived once again. If you're not retired and you're not a smelly pro-Hamas protester squatting on a campus lawn, that means you probably have to work today.

It sucks. We know.

We're going to fight back the best way we know how - with the funniest memes, funny posts, and clips we ran across in the past week. Let's do it!

LOL! And just like that, we're off to a great start!

New York Yankees fans encountering wildlife for the first time https://t.co/7VXhBGQvXX pic.twitter.com/kikBuKWBT3 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 25, 2024

We're pretty sure we've seen this before …

HA! Now we're wondering ourselves.

Oh no! Find yourselves some friends who will film you being stupid.

We recommend you take on this Monday just like this young lady … with no fretting.

We try not to give too much 'cute' on here because that seems sort of like cheating, but guys … we couldn't pass this one up! 😂

Move over Gorilla Glue gal. There’s a new contender for the throne.

🔥 pic.twitter.com/gaS3KaVKWt — Judianna (@Judianna) April 23, 2024

Hey, you gotta admit … it's holding well. 😬

Me showing my mom a funny meme pic.twitter.com/y0rwzw3LfB — LaughCraft (@LaughCraftHub) April 28, 2024

Bwahaha! The meme played out in real-time! 💀

HAHAHA!

Textbook example of how to bust the wedge on a kickoff



10/10 pic.twitter.com/6ha0EEpQ9a — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) April 28, 2024

LOL! You want some more funny videos of protesting lawbreaking losers finding out, you say?

Well, it's your lucky day!

This GA state trooper ran out of patience and took matters into his own hands. pic.twitter.com/rhTbviZ8g6 — Sam (@itsjustmesammyf) April 26, 2024

You can see this every day in the Walmart toy section.

Yes, please!

We're pulling for the frat boys on this one.

one of our comrades have a severe banana allergy. so z!onists decided to bring bananas. the security have already said not do this. this person can go into shock. pic.twitter.com/XSXUkPAS8j — layla (@laymagdalene) April 27, 2024

Me showing up to the Hamas rally when I find out they’re allergic to bananas: https://t.co/13iVXgPK3p pic.twitter.com/AXjXTBIL6l — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) April 28, 2024

LOL. They actually said 'One of our comrades have a severe banana allergy'. You can't even make this stuff up.

Banana jokes? We've got those too.

Somebody must have been baked that day.

'Dude … what are these things called again?'

This is so dumb I can’t stop laughing pic.twitter.com/FFUI9HtlH2 — Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) April 28, 2024

So dumb … and so funny. 😂

It's never too late to dream big, folks!

No lies were told.

We got that … but we're nerds.

Speaking of …

If you know, you know. If you don't get it, congratulations on not being a dork …

looks like someone ordered the brontosaurus ribs pic.twitter.com/uRR93RkBJM — Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) April 26, 2024

… and if you don't get that one, congratulations on not being old. 😂

I was not mentally prepared for how this ended pic.twitter.com/9s9L7N4C0e — greg (@greg16676935420) April 28, 2024

That goose got what it deserved. Just saying. We can't stand those things … seems like a job for Kristi Noem.

Speaking of …

You knew there had to be a joke, right?

We don't even want to know.

LOL. Exactly!

Been there. Done that.

LOLOLOL!

If the government was a ride-- pic.twitter.com/FtxUYYM0IO — ₩₳Ɽ ₱₳₮Ⱨ (@WarPath2pt0) April 28, 2024

What is wrong with you people?! How can you laugh at that?

HAHA! Nice.

This is exactly what dads were made for. 😂

LOL! That's the 'poop map' if you were wondering.

I love random, nonsensical chaos like this 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Ja3ZOYchzv — ✳️Ⓐ Armed Joy 🎨💣 (@ArmedJ0y) April 28, 2024

So … this is a thing that actually happened and we think it's pretty great.

We literally laughed out loud at that one. It brought tears. 😂😂😂

'Seller response: hehe' 💀💀💀

Thanks, Mom.

It must be bloody exhausting, mate.

This man understood the assignment. pic.twitter.com/drEL74R0ec — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) April 27, 2024

If this is a distance run, he's got it locked.

Dads packing for vacation be like:

Accurate.

'About 155' 😂😂😂

We know at least half of you are thinking 'Dude … what if we tried to make 155 pancakes?'

Prank leads to the ER: 😅 pic.twitter.com/ria5Hlqx3s — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) April 28, 2024

LOLOLOL! That had to be quite the journey walking into the ER.

His buddy is likely not going to enjoy the retaliation. 😂

Ouch … that one almost hurt. Almost. We laughed.

I think she did it on purpose 😬😂 pic.twitter.com/JwHJ4ccAKw — Templar⚔️ (@aTeXan575) April 28, 2024

We don't know what this Monday has in store for you, but whatever it is, try to manage it better than this lady sews. 😂

Get out there and make it happen, folks! We'll meet you back here next week.

Until we meme again …