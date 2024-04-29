This Is BANANAS! Pro-Hamas Protesters A-Peel to UCLA to Ban Assault Fruits and...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on April 29, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Monday has arrived once again. If you're not retired and you're not a smelly pro-Hamas protester squatting on a campus lawn, that means you probably have to work today.

It sucks. We know.

We're going to fight back the best way we know how - with the funniest memes, funny posts, and clips we ran across in the past week. Let's do it!

LOL! And just like that, we're off to a great start!

We're pretty sure we've seen this before …

HA! Now we're wondering ourselves.

Oh no! Find yourselves some friends who will film you being stupid.

We recommend you take on this Monday just like this young lady … with no fretting.

We try not to give too much 'cute' on here because that seems sort of like cheating, but guys … we couldn't pass this one up! 😂

Hey, you gotta admit … it's holding well. 😬

Bwahaha! The meme played out in real-time! 💀

HAHAHA!

LOL! You want some more funny videos of protesting lawbreaking losers finding out, you say?

Well, it's your lucky day!

You can see this every day in the Walmart toy section.

Yes, please!

We're pulling for the frat boys on this one.

LOL. They actually said 'One of our comrades have a severe banana allergy'. You can't even make this stuff up.

Banana jokes? We've got those too.

Somebody must have been baked that day.

'Dude … what are these things called again?'

So dumb … and so funny. 😂

It's never too late to dream big, folks!

No lies were told.

We got that … but we're nerds.

Speaking of …

If you know, you know. If you don't get it, congratulations on not being a dork …

… and if you don't get that one, congratulations on not being old. 😂

That goose got what it deserved. Just saying. We can't stand those things … seems like a job for Kristi Noem.

Speaking of …

You knew there had to be a joke, right?

We don't even want to know.

LOL. Exactly!

Been there. Done that.

LOLOLOL!

What is wrong with you people?! How can you laugh at that?

HAHA! Nice.

This is exactly what dads were made for. 😂

LOL! That's the 'poop map' if you were wondering.

So … this is a thing that actually happened and we think it's pretty great.

We literally laughed out loud at that one. It brought tears. 😂😂😂

'Seller response: hehe' 💀💀💀

Thanks, Mom.

It must be bloody exhausting, mate.

If this is a distance run, he's got it locked.

Dads packing for vacation be like:

Accurate.

'About 155' 😂😂😂

We know at least half of you are thinking 'Dude … what if we tried to make 155 pancakes?'

LOLOLOL! That had to be quite the journey walking into the ER.

His buddy is likely not going to enjoy the retaliation. 😂

Ouch … that one almost hurt. Almost. We laughed.

We don't know what this Monday has in store for you, but whatever it is, try to manage it better than this lady sews. 😂

Get out there and make it happen, folks! We'll meet you back here next week.

Until we meme again …

