Monday Morning Meme Madness

Monday has arrived once again. If you're not retired and you're not a smelly pro-Hamas protester squatting on a campus lawn, that means you probably have to work today.
It sucks. We know.
We're going to fight back the best way we know how - with the funniest memes, funny posts, and clips we ran across in the past week. Let's do it!
Oops 😳 pic.twitter.com/2jIfwtb7CZ— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) April 23, 2024
LOL! And just like that, we're off to a great start!
New York Yankees fans encountering wildlife for the first time https://t.co/7VXhBGQvXX pic.twitter.com/kikBuKWBT3— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 25, 2024
We're pretty sure we've seen this before …
April 23, 2024
HA! Now we're wondering ourselves.
April 25, 2024
Oh no! Find yourselves some friends who will film you being stupid.
April 23, 2024
We recommend you take on this Monday just like this young lady … with no fretting.
April 27, 2024
We try not to give too much 'cute' on here because that seems sort of like cheating, but guys … we couldn't pass this one up! 😂
Move over Gorilla Glue gal. There’s a new contender for the throne.— Judianna (@Judianna) April 23, 2024
🔥 pic.twitter.com/gaS3KaVKWt
Hey, you gotta admit … it's holding well. 😬
Me showing my mom a funny meme pic.twitter.com/y0rwzw3LfB— LaughCraft (@LaughCraftHub) April 28, 2024
Bwahaha! The meme played out in real-time! 💀
Good morning ☺️ pic.twitter.com/rJRyF8SscS— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) April 26, 2024
HAHAHA!
Textbook example of how to bust the wedge on a kickoff— Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) April 28, 2024
10/10 pic.twitter.com/6ha0EEpQ9a
LOL! You want some more funny videos of protesting lawbreaking losers finding out, you say?
Well, it's your lucky day!
This GA state trooper ran out of patience and took matters into his own hands. pic.twitter.com/rhTbviZ8g6— Sam (@itsjustmesammyf) April 26, 2024
You can see this every day in the Walmart toy section.
April 28, 2024
Yes, please!
https://t.co/hlFinUPFwH pic.twitter.com/JHMQYPuEdV— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) April 28, 2024
We're pulling for the frat boys on this one.
one of our comrades have a severe banana allergy. so z!onists decided to bring bananas. the security have already said not do this. this person can go into shock. pic.twitter.com/XSXUkPAS8j— layla (@laymagdalene) April 27, 2024
Me showing up to the Hamas rally when I find out they’re allergic to bananas: https://t.co/13iVXgPK3p pic.twitter.com/AXjXTBIL6l— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) April 28, 2024
LOL. They actually said 'One of our comrades have a severe banana allergy'. You can't even make this stuff up.
Banana jokes? We've got those too.
April 28, 2024
Somebody must have been baked that day.
'Dude … what are these things called again?'
This is so dumb I can’t stop laughing pic.twitter.com/FFUI9HtlH2— Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) April 28, 2024
So dumb … and so funny. 😂
April 26, 2024
It's never too late to dream big, folks!
April 26, 2024
No lies were told.
April 28, 2024
We got that … but we're nerds.
Speaking of …
April 26, 2024
If you know, you know. If you don't get it, congratulations on not being a dork …
looks like someone ordered the brontosaurus ribs pic.twitter.com/uRR93RkBJM— Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) April 26, 2024
… and if you don't get that one, congratulations on not being old. 😂
I was not mentally prepared for how this ended pic.twitter.com/9s9L7N4C0e— greg (@greg16676935420) April 28, 2024
That goose got what it deserved. Just saying. We can't stand those things … seems like a job for Kristi Noem.
Speaking of …
April 27, 2024
You knew there had to be a joke, right?
Morning. pic.twitter.com/CKF7MNi75q— Deebs (@DeebsFLA) April 27, 2024
We don't even want to know.
April 28, 2024
LOL. Exactly!
April 28, 2024
Been there. Done that.
April 28, 2024
LOLOLOL!
If the government was a ride-- pic.twitter.com/FtxUYYM0IO— ₩₳Ɽ ₱₳₮Ⱨ (@WarPath2pt0) April 28, 2024
What is wrong with you people?! How can you laugh at that?
April 28, 2024
HAHA! Nice.
April 28, 2024
This is exactly what dads were made for. 😂
Start minting it @GavinNewsom https://t.co/5WNUThuIgn pic.twitter.com/tUnyroywhw— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) April 28, 2024
LOL! That's the 'poop map' if you were wondering.
I love random, nonsensical chaos like this 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Ja3ZOYchzv— ✳️Ⓐ Armed Joy 🎨💣 (@ArmedJ0y) April 28, 2024
So … this is a thing that actually happened and we think it's pretty great.
April 28, 2024
We literally laughed out loud at that one. It brought tears. 😂😂😂
'Seller response: hehe' 💀💀💀
April 28, 2024
Thanks, Mom.
Little did you know….. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZHIQJohk40— WHO? (@sillysourpickle) April 28, 2024
It must be bloody exhausting, mate.
This man understood the assignment. pic.twitter.com/drEL74R0ec— theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) April 27, 2024
If this is a distance run, he's got it locked.
Seriously 😳 pic.twitter.com/iDA6aTJi4s— Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) April 28, 2024
Dads packing for vacation be like:
Cuteeeeee pic.twitter.com/Eo3r2uXDTn— Enez Özen (@Enezator) April 28, 2024
Accurate.
April 28, 2024
'About 155' 😂😂😂
We know at least half of you are thinking 'Dude … what if we tried to make 155 pancakes?'
Prank leads to the ER: 😅 pic.twitter.com/ria5Hlqx3s— AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) April 28, 2024
LOLOLOL! That had to be quite the journey walking into the ER.
His buddy is likely not going to enjoy the retaliation. 😂
April 28, 2024
Ouch … that one almost hurt. Almost. We laughed.
I think she did it on purpose 😬😂 pic.twitter.com/JwHJ4ccAKw— Templar⚔️ (@aTeXan575) April 28, 2024
We don't know what this Monday has in store for you, but whatever it is, try to manage it better than this lady sews. 😂
Get out there and make it happen, folks! We'll meet you back here next week.
Until we meme again …
Join the conversation as a VIP Member