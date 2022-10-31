Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in New York over the weekend, stumping for Republican congressman and gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. And blowing antisemitic dog whistles, to boot!

Oh no! Once you invoke George Soros, that it. You’ve let the mask slip. And the guy you’re endorsing … well, his mask has slipped, too.

Lee Zeldin isn’t even hiding the antisemitism anymore!

Maybe Lee Zeldin isn’t hiding the antisemitism anymore because there was never any to hide in the first place. At least not on his part. You know, because Zeldin himself is a proud Jew.

And we’re not talking about the self-loathing kind, like Peter Beinart or the IfNotNow jackasses.

Good Lord. Do these people ever stop to think before they decide to tweet and broadcast to the entire world that they’re unserious and deserve to be treated as such?

He wouldn’t. And it’s almost as if Jack Sterne and Jacob Kornbluh are invoking antisemitism in order to discredit and smear Zeldin as well as Ron DeSantis, neither of whom have said or acted in any way that would suggest that they’re antisemitic.

George Soros is bad news. Nothing wrong with pointing that out.

Dipsticks like Jack Sterne need to stop “helping” fight antisemitism. They’ve done quite enough already.

