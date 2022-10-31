Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in New York over the weekend, stumping for Republican congressman and gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. And blowing antisemitic dog whistles, to boot!

In rally for Lee Zeldin tonight, FL Gov. DeSantis invoked Jewish billionaire George Soros, who's been the target of antisemitic tropes "We have a major problem in this country with rogue prosecutors in the office, usually funded by people like George Soros," DeSantis said to 👏 — Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) October 30, 2022

Oh no! Once you invoke George Soros, that it. You’ve let the mask slip. And the guy you’re endorsing … well, his mask has slipped, too.

Lee Zeldin isn’t even hiding the anti-semitism anymore ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/UYQDbXQkfj — Jack Sterne (@JRSterne) October 31, 2022

Not that this will stop the MAGA trolls, but I’m obviously refering to the anti-Semitism that is core to today’s GOP. Zeldin pretended he was moderate—but he’s just an extremist & openly embraces fringe elements like DeSantis (whose quote is anti-Semitic). — Jack Sterne (@JRSterne) October 31, 2022

Maybe Lee Zeldin isn’t hiding the antisemitism anymore because there was never any to hide in the first place. At least not on his part. You know, because Zeldin himself is a proud Jew.

This is real tweet, by a guy who isn’t Jewish about a Jew. https://t.co/qKEmbH19i1 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 31, 2022

Zeldin is Jewish, Jack. — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) October 31, 2022

And we’re not talking about the self-loathing kind, like Peter Beinart or the IfNotNow jackasses.

Good Lord. Do these people ever stop to think before they decide to tweet and broadcast to the entire world that they’re unserious and deserve to be treated as such?

This guy knows that Lee Zeldin is Jewish This is like when the media called Larry Elder “the face of white soopremaciss” 🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/amO7iXYCln — VK (@vjeannek) October 31, 2022

Yes Lee Zeldin *checks notes*, a Jewish man, is a antisemite. Galaxy brain stuff here, Jack. — Prison Mitch, Great Meme Wars Vet (@MidnightMitch) October 31, 2022

The whole theory of the attacks on Soros are anti-semitic thing is that politicians are trying to scare Jew-hating voters about Jewish influence in politics. Why would a JEW trying win these people’s votes be playing to these fears!? — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 31, 2022

He wouldn’t. And it’s almost as if Jack Sterne and Jacob Kornbluh are invoking antisemitism in order to discredit and smear Zeldin as well as Ron DeSantis, neither of whom have said or acted in any way that would suggest that they’re antisemitic.

Soros is the single largest funder of DA races in the country. You know this but you’re protecting him by playing to your left-wing crowd. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) October 30, 2022

George Soros is bad news. Nothing wrong with pointing that out.

He’s also spent millions supporting the campaigns of (objectively dangerous) soft-on-crime prosecutors around the country at a time of rising crime. Which really has nothing to do with antisemitic tropes so it’s curious you’d invoke that. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 30, 2022

Did he call him a "Jewish billionaire," or refer to Judaism, Soros' ancestry, anyone's religion, or make any other connection between Soros and any other Jewish person? If not, your innuendo is misplaced, serving only to cheapen the charge of antisemitism. — Area Man (@lheal) October 31, 2022

We are facing a lot of actual anti-semitism these days. Don't need to invent it in a case where someone accurately identifies a donor that publicly brags re funding such prosecutors. In fact, putting that in same category as AS tropes, including those aimed at Soros, is harmful. — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 30, 2022

Dipsticks like Jack Sterne need to stop “helping” fight antisemitism. They’ve done quite enough already.

***

