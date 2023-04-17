The House Judiciary Committee is having a hearing today on crime in New York City, and it’s been pretty interesting so far. Besides the protesters (or insurrectionists, if ya nasty) who showed up to the proceedings chanting and holding signs calling for GOP Rep. Jim Jordan to be indicted, there was also Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson, who accused witnesses who lost family members to crime on D.A. Alvin Bragg’s watch of being “props in a MAGA Broadway production.”

Johnson’s remarks were straight-up offensive, but it’s important to note that he wasn’t alone in his sentiments. New York Democratic Rep. Daniel Goldman understandably feels protective of his home turf, but as a United States Congressman, shouldn’t he feel more protective of his constituents? You know, the people who are actually suffering as a direct result of New York Democrats’ policies?

He should, but he doesn’t. Unfortunately for him, Madeline Brame, the mother of one of the many victims of New York’s violent crimes isn’t letting him off the hook.

Watch:

Brava! Goldman and all the Democrats who are minimizing New York’s serious violent crime problem and the experiences and feelings of victims’ families absolutely deserve to be savaged in the most public of public forums.

And he was.

Trending

Indeed.

More moments like that, please. Democrats need to listen to voices like Madeline Brame’s. It’s literally their job. And they’ve been utterly derelict in doing that job.

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Daniel GoldmanDonald TrumpMadeline BrameRep. Daniel GoldmanViolent crime