The House Judiciary Committee is having a hearing today on crime in New York City, and it’s been pretty interesting so far. Besides the protesters (or insurrectionists, if ya nasty) who showed up to the proceedings chanting and holding signs calling for GOP Rep. Jim Jordan to be indicted, there was also Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson, who accused witnesses who lost family members to crime on D.A. Alvin Bragg’s watch of being “props in a MAGA Broadway production.”

Johnson’s remarks were straight-up offensive, but it’s important to note that he wasn’t alone in his sentiments. New York Democratic Rep. Daniel Goldman understandably feels protective of his home turf, but as a United States Congressman, shouldn’t he feel more protective of his constituents? You know, the people who are actually suffering as a direct result of New York Democrats’ policies?

He should, but he doesn’t. Unfortunately for him, Madeline Brame, the mother of one of the many victims of New York’s violent crimes isn’t letting him off the hook.

Watch:

Rep. Daniel Goldman tries to say the violent crime hearing is a "charade" and witness Madeline Brame, whose Army vet son was killed in NYC, tells him "Don't insult my intelligence… This is why I walked away from the plantation of the Democratic Party." pic.twitter.com/2OBrEmvYQY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 17, 2023

Brava! Goldman and all the Democrats who are minimizing New York’s serious violent crime problem and the experiences and feelings of victims’ families absolutely deserve to be savaged in the most public of public forums.

And he was.

This is the real fire https://t.co/MhAyUJPAxo — jim tierney (@aleaalactaest) April 17, 2023

Mom mode…ACTIVATED! Good for her! — RetortWithFacts (@RetortWithFacts) April 17, 2023

what a moment — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) April 17, 2023

Indeed.

Madeline Brame @BrameMadeline

Grief and the pitiful lack of enforcement is not ever a charade. https://t.co/vPBWy5rzjr — Grace Anne 🇺🇸 (@os_anne) April 17, 2023

She is great. pic.twitter.com/Gkec3VoHkX — Sunshine State of Mind 🌈 ⛅️ (@foundinsunshine) April 17, 2023

More moments like that, please. Democrats need to listen to voices like Madeline Brame’s. It’s literally their job. And they’ve been utterly derelict in doing that job.

***

