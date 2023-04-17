Over the past several weeks, Americans have learned a very important lesson about how insurrections work: basically, if it’s Democrats and leftists storming congressional buildings, it’s not an insurrection. That was certainly how it worked when protesters flooded the Tennessee and Kentucky State Capitol buildings.

And we have no choice but to assume that that’s how it will work with regard to the protesters who are trying to disrupt the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing on crime in New York today:

Protestors are trying to disrupt the @JudiciaryGOP’s hearing with signs calling to indict Jordan and calling him a “traitor.” There’s a lot of shouting now that can be heard from the hearing room. pic.twitter.com/xMivau7WQk — Mica Soellner (@MicaSoellnerDC) April 17, 2023

“Let the public in! Let the public in!” Were those cries coming from Republican protesters and directed at Democrats, you can bet that we’d already be in the midst of a full-blown MSM news cycle about The Return of January 6. Instead, we can assume that if we hear anything from the MSM about this, it will be that this was just another peaceful and righteous protest. That’s certainly what a number Twitter liberals seem to believe:

Beautiful! I love NY. ❤️🍎 — Iris Suarez (@Suarez1Pro1977) April 17, 2023

Fabulous 😎 — GG Pierpoint 🌊☮🌊☮🌊☮🌊 nomads (@p_pierpoint) April 17, 2023

GOOD! — asking for a friend (@HuskersgrlJen) April 17, 2023

Speaking the TRUTH!! — Michelle Flynn (@mama512) April 17, 2023

So weird how that works.

Guess it’s up to us to report the truth, huh?

I'm old enough to remember when some journalists would call this sorta thing an insurrection… — Corbin Spencer, online safety expert (@corbinspencer1) April 17, 2023

Sure looks insurrectiony to me — Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) April 17, 2023

Very insurrection-y. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) April 17, 2023

Looks worse than 9/11 — Stephanie ac 😬😬😬😬 (@stephanie_co239) April 17, 2023

Oh, without a doubt. That’s how this works, right?

Obstruction of an official proceeding!! SOLITARY CONFINEMENT! — NN (@NnPnemck) April 17, 2023

Parting question:

Who's paying them? — JWF (@JammieWF) April 17, 2023

Weird how "journalists" never try and find an answer to that question, right? — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 17, 2023

So weird.

