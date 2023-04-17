Over the past several weeks, Americans have learned a very important lesson about how insurrections work: basically, if it’s Democrats and leftists storming congressional buildings, it’s not an insurrection. That was certainly how it worked when protesters flooded the Tennessee and Kentucky State Capitol buildings.

And we have no choice but to assume that that’s how it will work with regard to the protesters who are trying to disrupt the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing on crime in New York today:

“Let the public in! Let the public in!” Were those cries coming from Republican protesters and directed at Democrats, you can bet that we’d already be in the midst of a full-blown MSM news cycle about The Return of January 6. Instead, we can assume that if we hear anything from the MSM about this, it will be that this was just another peaceful and righteous protest. That’s certainly what a number Twitter liberals seem to believe:

So weird how that works.

Guess it’s up to us to report the truth, huh?

Oh, without a doubt. That’s how this works, right?

Parting question:

So weird.

