Recently the Tennessee Speaker of the House explained how three Democrats (along with other protesters) broke House rules with their protest that would have been called an “insurrection” if Republicans did it:

Sexton spoke with NewsNation Friday evening, followed by an interview with WATE. According to Sexton, the three chose themselves when they lead a protest on the House floor, which has not happened before in Tennessee. “They made the choice to lead a protest from the House floor, which has never happened in the history of the state of Tennessee. They explained disruptive behavior to the extent to where we had to shut down the session where we’re having bills to have passed legislation to such disregard for 45 minutes and they led the protest to the people in the balcony to disrupt the proceedings of the House while we were in session,” Sexton said. “I thought it rised to the level of expulsion and all three members we didn’t pick the members they chose themselves, who were going to come up there. And so we put them all three up for a vote for expulsion.”

Meanwhile, some Democrat U.S. senators want Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate the people who enforced the rules:

NEW: Sen. Warnock and I are leading a call to AG Garland to investigate the expulsions of Reps. Jones and Pearson from the Tennessee General Assembly to determine whether the U.S. Constitution or federal civil rights laws were violated.https://t.co/m5lLY6ef2x — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 12, 2023

From the Washington Post:

Senate Democrats are urging the Department of Justice to conduct an investigation into the expulsions of two Tennessee state representatives to determine whether their removal violated the Constitution or federal civil rights law. In a letter delivered on Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sens. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) call on Attorney General Merrick Garland to “use all available legal authorities” to conclude whether federal statutes were violated and “take all steps necessary to uphold the democratic integrity of our nation’s legislative bodies.”

Some “insurrectionists” are “D”ifferent and more acceptable than others.

Weaponized Government. https://t.co/DbGVG2rWlh — Identifying as President of the United States (@Omegama36117904) April 12, 2023

They broke the rules and suffered the consequences. — Suzanne Arundale (@ArundaleSuzanne) April 12, 2023

No January 6th-style committee to get to the bottom of the egregious violations that took place recently at the Tennessee Capitol? We’re not shocked.

They broke senate rules. How about we investigate you https://t.co/mmOtW7pAYQ — Tony Borelli (@TonyBorelli4) April 12, 2023

They committed the crime of insurrection. They should be jailed — Carson (@Chiefs4thewin23) April 12, 2023

If Right-leaning protesters or politicians break the rules it’s a “threat to the very fabric of democracy” and when Dems do that it’s time to investigate those who enforced the rules.

