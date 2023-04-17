Did you lose a family member to violence in New York City on D.A. Alvin Bragg’s watch? Well, if did, antisemitic and physics-challenged Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson doesn’t want to hear from you. Because you don’t have anything valuable to bring to the discussion, what with just being a MAGA prop:

.@RepHankJohnson causes an uproar in the committee room after accusing witnesses who lost family members in violent crime of being "props in a MAGA Republican production" to attack DA Alvin Bragg. pic.twitter.com/6FN4whU13P — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 17, 2023

The money quote: “Republican witnesses who have used their time to criticize District Attorney Bragg have served as props in a MAGA Broadway production.”

So, basically, Hank Johnson is a ginormous jackass, and a really, really rude one, at that.

If he were capable of shame, he should be wallowing in it right now. But we know that’ll never happen.

The only reason that Hank was brave enough to go to Manhattan was because it isn't an island… so he's not worried about it tipping over. https://t.co/qkpYK7CzAF — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) April 17, 2023

