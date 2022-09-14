Who’s up for an American history lesson? Here’s gentleman and scholar and U.S. Representative Hank Johnson:

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA): "People at school board meetings will never forget MAGA Republicans descending on their school board meetings just like they did on January 6. It was a coordinated attack happening across the country." pic.twitter.com/8iZnSwRn94 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 14, 2022

Transcript:

“January 6, 2021, will never be forgotten. An infamous day in American history. MAGA Republicans descended upon the Capitol, engaged in an insurrection, uh, they occupied the Capitol. Five people were killed, hundreds injured, including hundreds of Capitol Hill police officers, attacked and bludgeoned. Um, uh, it was, uh, a day that we’ll never forget. And people on the local level, at, uh, affected school board meetings, they won’t forget the MAGA, uh, Republicans descending on their school board meetings, uh, after January 6, like January 6, disrupting meetings. It was a co— coordinated, uh, attack happening across the country. Americans won’t forget about it. Uh, school board, um, members, teachers, administrators, subjected to violence, threats of violence, harassment, intimidation. Uh, and in response to that, the National School Boards Association sent a letter to the Biden administration seeking federal help. Things had gotten so far outta hand. And by the way, there’s not one scintilla of evidence, either direct or indirect, that there was any coordination between the Biden administration and the National School Boards Association that caused that letter to be sent seeking federal assistance.”

Holy moly, guys. There’s a lot to unpack there. We can start with the simple stuff, like Johnson’s claim that “hundreds of Capitol Hill police officers” were injured on January 6. Make no mistake: the riots were awful and thoroughly inexcusable, but there’s no need to make them out to be worse than they actually were.

When it comes to the school board meeting stuff, it’s incredibly intellectually dishonest to say that it was “MAGA Republicans” coordinating and descending on school board meetings. It wasn’t just “MAGA Republicans”; it was parents concerned — rightly, as we’ve seen — about what was happening in their kids’ schools. Parents concerned about absurd COVID protocols, about what their kids were being taught, about school officials going behind parents’ backs, about coverups of sexual assault. And we know there were a lot of angry parents, but we can’t recall them getting violent at any of these meetings.

And as for the bit about there not being even “one scintilla of evidence” that the Biden administration colluded with the NSBA when it came to that infamous letter, well, that’s just not true. There’s quite a bit of evidence, and it’s all damning.

TL;DR: Hank Johnson is either a complete idiot or he’s just straight-up lying. Given his propensity for saying idiotic things and for lying, both explanations are plausible.

Apparatus of the state telling parents that going to school board meetings is a coordinated attack against the country. https://t.co/u3pZ8fDruC — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) September 14, 2022

Nearly a year later, and we’re still seeing members of Congress baselessly smear concerned parents for simply wanting a say in their children’s education. This is the exact opposite way of restoring parents’ trust. https://t.co/a039gUUCmx — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) September 14, 2022

What a piece of work.

might want to workshop this messaging a little more https://t.co/7RTQHfMDzZ — Doug Andres (@DougAndres) September 14, 2022

Definitely not what we’d go with, but who are we to stand in the way of Democrats pounding nails into their own coffins?

This is the Einstein telling parents they are domestic terrorists. pic.twitter.com/os01DQUqkc — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) September 14, 2022

Everytime I see this guy, I remember this one comment of his and then I stop listening.https://t.co/qABQRQ0zX9 — Larry Mitchell (@eviljinious1) September 14, 2022

That’s probably a good rule of thumb. Although he’s not completely useless …

“…just like they did on January 6th?” Americans exercising their rights as citizens at school board meetings are like insurrectionists who tried to violently overthrow an election? What a horrible, wrong, stupid, dangerous thing to say. Perfect campaign material for Republicans. https://t.co/K4lMX5yMwX — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 14, 2022

Are you listening, RNC? There’s your next ad, right there.

***

***

