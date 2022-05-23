Well, as angry as we were over Joe Biden’s Justice Department’s attempts to crack down on parents who have the temerity to voice concerns at school board meetings, we should probably thank our lucky stars that it wasn’t as bad as it could’ve been.

Because evidently, it could’ve been even worse:

The National Guard and military, eh?

More from Fox News:

The NSBA’s early draft also called parents speaking out “plotters who are targeting schools and educators.”

Another removed portion cast doubt on whether critical race theory is being taught in schools. It said, “An increasing number of public school officials is facing physical threats because of propaganda purporting the inclusion of critical race theory within classroom instruction and curricula.”

And the best way to fight claims that Critical Race Theory is being taught in schools is not to ensure that it’s not being taught in schools, but rather to deploy the U.S. Military against parents who point out that it’s being taught in schools.

Trending

School choice scares the bejeezus out of the Biden administration and the federal government in general. The public school system is essential to helping them maintain their stranglehold on current and future generations of Americans.

This seems genuinely problematic. One would like to believe that states would want to give the NSBA less power over educational policy, no?

There’s way too much orange on that map.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Biden administrationcritical race theoryCRTDoJdomestic terrorismdomestic terroristsJoe BidenJustice DepartmentMerrick GarlandNational School Boards AssociationNSBAparentsplottersschool board meetings

Recommended Twitchy Video