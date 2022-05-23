Well, as angry as we were over Joe Biden’s Justice Department’s attempts to crack down on parents who have the temerity to voice concerns at school board meetings, we should probably thank our lucky stars that it wasn’t as bad as it could’ve been.

Because evidently, it could’ve been even worse:

The National Guard and military, eh?

NSBA letter draft: "We ask that the Army National Guard and its Military Police be deployed to certain school districts and related events where students and school personnel have been subjected to acts and threats of violence."https://t.co/PpMKXcgVQd — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) May 23, 2022

More from Fox News:

The NSBA’s early draft also called parents speaking out “plotters who are targeting schools and educators.” Another removed portion cast doubt on whether critical race theory is being taught in schools. It said, “An increasing number of public school officials is facing physical threats because of propaganda purporting the inclusion of critical race theory within classroom instruction and curricula.”

And the best way to fight claims that Critical Race Theory is being taught in schools is not to ensure that it’s not being taught in schools, but rather to deploy the U.S. Military against parents who point out that it’s being taught in schools.

As a 17-year veteran of the National Guard, this is disgusting. The National Guard has a clearly defined mission, it is not a plaything to be used every time Democrats want to push back on criticism of, or paper over, their disastrous policies. https://t.co/zItdgq8uB8 — Senator Roger Roth (@SenatorRoth) May 23, 2022

Parents are not “plotters…targeting schools and educators." They are sick of the failing status quo, and want better for their kids. I’m proud to lead the effort for parental rights and choice in Wisconsin – it is past time for universal school choice. https://t.co/SoHfMaLTl5 — Senator Roger Roth (@SenatorRoth) May 23, 2022

School choice scares the bejeezus out of the Biden administration and the federal government in general. The public school system is essential to helping them maintain their stranglehold on current and future generations of Americans.

Ideas so good they need the military to convince everyone. — somepeopleskids (@popplepronk) May 23, 2022

Teachers would rather shoot parents than show them what's being taught in schools. https://t.co/oHKWGB7spa — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 23, 2022

This seems genuinely problematic. One would like to believe that states would want to give the NSBA less power over educational policy, no?

Orange states are still members of the NSBA. pic.twitter.com/mi6OQshN0I — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) May 23, 2022

There’s way too much orange on that map.

Way too many https://t.co/YQiHd0drJk — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) May 23, 2022

