It was back in early October when Attorney General Merrick Garland sent a memo to the FBI setting up a task force of sorts after the National School Boards Association sent him a letter asking the Biden administration to look into angry parents at school board meetings as possible “domestic terrorism and hate crimes” threats. A couple of weeks later, the NSBA was trying to walk it back with an expression of apology and regret, so badly did it backfire on Democrats. Many state NSBA chapters severed ties with the national organization in protest.

In an exclusive published right about the same time, the Washington Free Beacon reported that the White House had collaborated with NSBA officials before the letter was sent to Garland, with the White House asking for examples of threats to school board members.

Now, emails show that the “domestic terrorists” letter was solicited by Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.

ICYMI: New emails reveal that Biden's Education Secretary Miguel Cardona solicited the much-criticized letter from the National School Boards Association that compared protesting parents to domestic terrorists.

https://t.co/YfHmFD46sF — Americans for Public Trust (@apublictrust) January 12, 2022

Fox News reports:

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona solicited the much-criticized letter from the National School Boards Association that compared protesting parents to domestic terrorists, according to an email exchange reviewed by Fox News. The email exchange indicates Cardona was more involved with the letter’s creation than previously known. President Biden’s Department of Justice relied on the NSBA letter, which suggested using the Patriot Act against parents, in creating its own memo directing the FBI to mobilize in support of local education officials. … The emails were obtained by the parents group Parents Defending Education in a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. “Should this allegation be true, it would reveal that this administration’s pretextual war on parents came from the highest levels,” PDE President Nicole Neily told Fox News Digital.

A spokesman for the Department of Education denies that Cardona solicited the letter. Even though the NSBA backed down, Garland announced that he wasn’t going to end the Justice Department’s school board task force.

Stunning. The original source of the letter lobbying the Biden admin to use the Patriot Act to target parents as domestic terrorists? THE BIDEN ADMIN ITSELF. Biden Education Secretary: in effect, “Please ask us to treat Moms & Dads as terrorists.” 🤬 https://t.co/TybnDFHTpn — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 11, 2022

The AP, WaPo, and PolitiFact all said it was "false" that the DOJ was investigating school board protests as "domestic terrorism." They lied: we now have documents that prove the Biden Admin solicited the initial letter and mobilized the counterterrorism division of the FBI. pic.twitter.com/Mba5rqeih8 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 12, 2022

Pretty alarming this story isn't getting more attention — The National School Board Association's "Parents are Domestic Terrorists" letter was a major scandal. @SecCardona should resign. https://t.co/ETWdVFiMdP — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 12, 2022

Alarming. Not surprised at all. — Mo (@MartitaO) January 12, 2022

Related:

The plot thickens? Free Beacon: NSBA officials collaborated with WH *before* 'domestic terrorism' letter went out and Merrick Garland formed task force https://t.co/AeKd7QY9Of — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 22, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video