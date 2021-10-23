On Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland testified to the House Judiciary Committee that he didn’t “know the facts” about the Loudon County Public Schools case that was used to justify the Justice Department’s memo calling concerned parents “domestic terrorists” for speaking out at public school board meetings.

Garland also said that the DOJ began targeting parents for “possible domestic terrorism” after receiving a letter from the National School Board Association. Subsequently, the Free Beacon reported that NSBA officials collaborated with the Biden White House before the “domestic terrorism” letter went out.

Add it all up and it has spelled “backfire” for the Democrats. The NSBA Board now says they apologize (to NSBA members) for the letter and have expressed regret this way:

Breaking: In the wake of yesterday's @FreeBeacon report, National School Board Association announces "we regret and apologize for the letter" to Biden admin characterizing concerned parents as potentially domestic terrorists pic.twitter.com/3RBufvWqAN — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) October 23, 2021

And everybody knows what the Nat’l School Board Assn. and other involved Democrats actually regret…

Bingo! They’re very sorry… that they got caught.

A lot more people need to do a lot more apologizing — The Streeter (@thestreeter) October 23, 2021

Apologizing to member school boards is one thing, but when will they apologize to parents across the country they called domestic terrorists? @GlennYoungkin https://t.co/4cTzMupd7D — Steezy (@steezy_grossman) October 23, 2021

We won’t hold our breath.

No no no no. They don't get to collude with the WH to get the AG to classify parents of school children "domestic terrorists" and then just say "sorry" and walk away. That's not how this is going to go away. — James Baker (@JDtheDJ2004) October 23, 2021

To late…they let the side down. Parents should never forget the school boards are the enemy. https://t.co/5JQ6a56Q6b — Sheryl Pureblood #rescue #loveofcountry (@sav01) October 23, 2021

Next week, AG Merrick Garland will testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee:

AG Garland has to testify before Senate Judiciary Cmte next week. This is going to make it all the more excruciating — NSBA just hung him out to dry. — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) October 23, 2021

Watching Sen. Ted Cruz grill Garland should be something else.

