As we told you, AG Merrick Garland tied himself into some impressive knots today while testifying before the House Judiciary Committee.

The now-infamous “domestic terrorists” memo referred specifically to violence, despite the fact that one of the central examples used to justify the DOJ’s crackdown on parents was not a violent incident and Garland claimed to not be familiar with the case. The case mentioned in the memo that his DOJ released.

Now, you might see stuff like that and have questions about what exactly Merrick Garland is doing. But you’re not CNN’s Oliver Darcy, who doesn’t understand why everyone’s making such a fuss over Garland and this memo anyway:

If it's not clear from this thread, stories on Garland's memo (often a dishonest presentation of it) have saturated right-wing media over the last few weeks. And so now, when the AG is sitting before Congress, he's being inundated with questions about it. https://t.co/Vq47Mp5MNu — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 21, 2021

Oliver’s tired of all the dishonest presentations of the memo that Oliver Darcy himself doesn’t want to cover.

Maybe you folks at CNN should have been reporting on this memo beforehand? That might have enlighten you to what was being talked about today. pic.twitter.com/DnQJZ2vXjf — Warren Howeler (@downersgrove77) October 21, 2021

Memo? What memo?

Oliver Darcy has not reported on the memo at all. https://t.co/5CJclXk3G1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 21, 2021

This goes right in line with what Brian Stelter said about "right wing reporting". Outlets report on the memo, Oliver's network ignores it. It becomes only news on right. Oliver then dismisses it. This is the game Stelter is playing when he says right wing outlets don't report — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 21, 2021

The incident that triggered the letter from the NSBA was a father arrested for confronting the school board over the sexual assault of his daughter. Oliver Darcy and his network have yet to report on that. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 21, 2021

In light of the Free Beacon’s major scoop about the White House collaborating with National School Board Association officials prior to the NSBA’s “domestic terrorism” letter that prompted the DOJ memo and Garland’s formation of a task force to tackle the aforementioned “domestic terrorism,” Oliver here has a golden opportunity to rectify CNN’s omissions.

So … whaddaya say, Oliver? You up for some actual real journalism?

They're too busy covering the Netflix "crisis". https://t.co/FUciDI2gAi — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) October 21, 2021

We kid, of course. He’s probably much too busy watching Fox News with Brian Stelter to be bothered with such trivial things as the federal government actively working to undermine parents who actually give a damn about their kids.

Stupid right wingers, focusing on the DOJ and FBI trying to intimidate parents who have the gall to show up at school board meetings. https://t.co/NuH30ENM4N — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) October 21, 2021

And still Oliver will wonder why people tune out his network's bullshit and turn to facebook for news. — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) October 21, 2021

If he tries really, really hard, maybe he’ll eventually figure it out. Maybe.

