Attorney General Merrick Garland is testifying today before the House Judiciary Committee. One of the main topics of discussion (for the Republicans that is) has been the AG’s memo about the FBI, parents and school boards.

Rep. Andy Biggs asked Garland what has and hasn’t caused him to put out a memo like that, and this says it all:

.@RepAndyBiggsAZ: "Have you issued a memorandum directing prosecution" of the 1.3 million illegal border crossings? GARLAND: "No" REP. BIGGS: "You've managed to issue a memorandum about parents showing up at school boards. Why can't you issue one" for illegal border crossings? pic.twitter.com/zl0nDovGqG — X Strategies LLC (@XStrategiesLLC) October 21, 2021

This administration does have its “priorities.”

Also, as we told you earlier, Sen. Rand Paul had a very telling thread after the NIH contradicted Dr. Fauci’s denials about funding for gain of function research at the Wuhan lab.

Rep. Biggs also asked Garland if the DOJ has any plans to look into what happened there, and you already know the answer:

Good question: NIH issued a statement today admitting they did fund gain of function research at the Wuhan lab which suggests “Dr Fauci committed perjury” when he appeared before congress. Are you investigating him. Garland: no comment — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 21, 2021

Am in studio with only audio, no visual atm so I’m told this was Rep Andy Biggs https://t.co/jpK1CH6AnF — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 21, 2021

We’ll take that “no comment” as a “no” until it’s proven otherwise.

