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CIA Accuses Senate Committee of ‘Dishonest Political Theater’ Over Lab Leak Coverup

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on May 14, 2026
White House/Amy Curtis

On Wednesday, a senior officer inside the CIA was subpoenaed to appear before a meeting of the Senate Homeland Security Committee. According to ABC 7, the CIA officer said the theory that the COVID-19 virus leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China, "was always the prevailing theory in the intelligence community, but many of the officers' reports and analyses were buried or even rewritten." The witness testified that CIA management pushed the natural origins theory, suggesting the virus started in an animal, possibly in a seafood market. (As recently as March 2023, The New York Times published a report that scientists had found genetic data from a Wuhan market linking illegally traded raccoon dogs.)

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Liz Lyons, a spokesperson for the CIA, posted that the committee acted in bad faith.

The post continues:

… truth, but instead in response to the subpoena issued by Chairman Paul.

This proceeding amounts to nothing more than dishonest political theater masquerading as a congressional hearing. As the CIA has already assessed, COVID-19 most likely originated from a lab leak, and efforts to undermine that conclusion are disingenuous.

The CIA probably should have stayed quiet.

The post continues:

… @CIADirector needs to appear before the Senate immediately to respond in public to these and other serious accusations about the agency he’s leading.

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Lyons posted that on Wednesday. Let's hope she's unemployed today. And if John Ratcliffe had anything to do with it, he needs to go, too.

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