At a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Republicans are pressing Attorney General Merrick on his memo making it clear the FBI would be mobilized to act on threats against school board members. Republicans at the hearing are trying to get Garland to define exactly what he’d consider a “threat,” while Democrats are running cover for the Biden administration. After the DOJ memo came out, GOP Sen. Josh Hawley called it “a deliberate attempt to chill parents from showing up at school board meetings.

If you missed it, here’s the memo:

BREAKING: Attorney General Merrick Garland has instructed the FBI to mobilize against parents who oppose critical race theory in public schools, citing "threats." The letter follows the National School Board Association's request to classify protests as "domestic terrorism." pic.twitter.com/NhPU03YOYq — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 4, 2021

Naturally that memo is a big topic of conversation at today’s hearing:

AG Garland just agreed that, despite the letter from the National School Boards Association, he does not see any basis for using the Patriot Act against parents in school board meetings… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 21, 2021

.@Jim_Jordan grills Merrick Garland about the regularity with which the supposedly apolitical DOJ seems to follow up on highly political directives, either from @JoeBiden (on voting laws) or from the school board assn (on parents' complaints about CRT being "domestic terrorism"). — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) October 21, 2021

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan described the Biden administration’s maddening “priorities”:

Rep Jim Jordan on 🔥 at AG Garland testimony: “MS13 can waltz across the border but the DOJ is going to open up a snitch line on parents [which] started 5 days after a left wing political organization asked for it… And they want a 2nd snitch line from banks … to the IRS” — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 21, 2021

Jordan also attempted to show video, and a Democrat immediately objected. Committee Chair Nadler ended up agreeing with the objection:

Here's an awkward moment on Capitol Hill before the testimony of AG Garland, in which Rep. Jim Jordan wanted to play a video, but Chairman Nadler wouldn't allow it. "There is such a rule." "There is not!" "Mr. Chairman, what are you afraid of?" pic.twitter.com/4hVYfDWHXQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 21, 2021

"What rule? Please present the rule." "Did we ever vote on that?" "That's a clever written statement, but a protocol is not a rule." "Obviously you're going to censor us, which is sort of the conduct of the Left today, it seems." pic.twitter.com/dDKXom0Ad0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 21, 2021

"Mr. Chairman what are you afraid of?" WATCH as Jerry Nadler and committee Democrats make up rules to BLOCK AND CENSOR video testimony of concerned parents at school board meetings from @JudiciaryGOP hearing with AG Garland: pic.twitter.com/2u2S73tsNl — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) October 21, 2021

This is the video Jordan was attempting to show:

No wonder the Democrats freaked out when Jordan tried to show the video.