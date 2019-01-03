As we told you last night, Democrat Rep. Hank Johnson, in a speech to the Atlanta NAACP, claimed that many Trump supporters “are dying from alcoholism, drug overdoses, liver disease, or simply a broken heart.” However, those who haven’t succumbed to such illnesses are, according to the Georgia congressman, supporting somebody who’s a lot like Hitler:

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) repeatedly compares Trump to Hitler: "Americans, particularly black Americans, can’t afford to make that same mistake about the harm that could be done by a man named Hitler or a man named Trump." pic.twitter.com/av3zjGmPnO — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 3, 2019

Well isn’t that special? But we can’t say we’re surprised.

And Johnson’s “anti-science” accusation about Trump and his supporters is pretty funny considering…

Then again, this was the guy who thought Guam would tip over. https://t.co/Vzv06ulfW1 — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) January 3, 2019

Is this the same guy that claimed Guam would tip over if we put more troops there? https://t.co/353uT3YMFl — Double (@DoubleAUB) January 3, 2019

The dumbest man in Congress makes a dumb statement. At least he didn't accuse Trump of capsizing Guam. https://t.co/kB5CbCfp1X — Lady Hecate (@Hecate40) January 3, 2019

Give him time!