As we told you last night, Democrat Rep. Hank Johnson, in a speech to the Atlanta NAACP, claimed that many Trump supporters “are dying from alcoholism, drug overdoses, liver disease, or simply a broken heart.” However, those who haven’t succumbed to such illnesses are, according to the Georgia congressman, supporting somebody who’s a lot like Hitler:

Well isn’t that special? But we can’t say we’re surprised.

Trending

And Johnson’s “anti-science” accusation about Trump and his supporters is pretty funny considering…

Give him time!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adolph HitlerDonald TrumpMAGARep. Hank Johnson