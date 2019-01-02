You know how Democrats are always waiting for Republicans to reach across the aisle (so they can have their hands bitten off)? Well, this is the other side of aisle, with a House seat populated even now with a man who actually thought Guam was going to tip over and who claims that supporters of the president are dying of drug overdoses and alcoholism.

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA): "Donald Trump and his Make America Great Again followers…are older, less educated, less prosperous, and they are dying early. Their life spans are decreasing, and many are dying from alcoholism, drug overdoses, liver disease, or simply a broken heart." pic.twitter.com/YYmwopUZDm — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 3, 2019

Trump supporters are actually dying early? From liver disease? Um, isn’t this guy a member of the party of science?

Not to mention the thousands that died when Guam capsized — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) January 3, 2019

How this man can even stand up in public and speak after that Guam debacle escapes us.

I have a hard time listening to anyone who thinks an island will capsize and flip over if too many people are on one side… — Justin Robertson (@Juz_10) January 3, 2019

None of us think Guam is going to capsize because it has too many Marines stationed on it, so by that measure I guess we are not as educated as Mr. Johnson. — Mike Feller (@MikeFeller1) January 3, 2019

How is it possible to be "less educated" than Hank Johnson? — Mike a.k.a. Proof 🇺🇸 (@ProofBlog) January 3, 2019

Less educated, and yet, far smarter than Hank Johnson. But then again, so is a freaking potato. — Damn, I'm snarky. (@corrcomm) January 3, 2019

Remind me to tell my doctor and lawyer friends who support President Trump. What a stooge. — GranTweets2 🇺🇸 (@GranTweets2) January 3, 2019

I’m doing fine… retired early.. heathy, happy and optimistic! My Graduate Degree is in Mathematics…and was not watered down with a P.C Diversity curricula! — Lisa White (@LisaWhi07454716) January 3, 2019

@RepHankJohnson I am not older, I’m very educated,very prosperous with very good health. I do not drink, do drugs, have liver disease or a broken heart. I have God on my side and am very happy to call you out on your comments. — WindyRidgeGirl (@gerikennerly) January 3, 2019

Unbelievable. None of those adjectives describe me. Wonder where he got those “facts”. — Barbs (@peace1963) January 3, 2019

Really? Because I’m well educated, prosperous, younger-ish, a non-addict, and am not dying anytime soon…at least I hope not. I’m full of hope for our country and our President! #MAGA — Melissa McGinnis (@iheartdogs) January 3, 2019

We're made up of people who served our country, care about national security and the sovereignty of our great nation. What's the NAACP done from African Americans over the last 5 decades beside collect checks from special interest? Nothing but sellouts and you should be ashamed — Richard Garza (@82dParatrooper) January 3, 2019

I love how the Left continues to belittle us, patronize us. We are the Deplorables! And we were the ones who got Donald John Trump to the White House. We did it. We the less educated, we the less prosperous, we who die earlier, we with the decreasing life spans. #MAGA — Gus 🇺🇸 (@Goose_Se7en) January 3, 2019

Where is @RacismDog when we need him? — Dan Martinez (@martinez_dan87) January 3, 2019

All that in 2 years? The Donald has been busy. — Norcal Cav (@ToddTraut) January 3, 2019

😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 — Jonathan Patrick (@Author_JP) January 3, 2019

This guy is a joke .. good grief .! — tobi🌻 (@tobi03907916) January 3, 2019

