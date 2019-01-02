You know how Democrats are always waiting for Republicans to reach across the aisle (so they can have their hands bitten off)? Well, this is the other side of aisle, with a House seat populated even now with a man who actually thought Guam was going to tip over and who claims that supporters of the president are dying of drug overdoses and alcoholism.

Trump supporters are actually dying early? From liver disease? Um, isn’t this guy a member of the party of science?

How this man can even stand up in public and speak after that Guam debacle escapes us.

