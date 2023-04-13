Just in case you’d forgotten, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been spending a whole lot of time in Florida these days. And when he’s not actually there, he’s just obsessing over it. The whole thing is really effing weird, to be quite honest. Especially because he’s a relatively young guy and therefore should be at least somewhat familiar with the notion of optics and thus understand the crappy optics of leaving your own state to go to hell in a hand basket while you fixate on another state.

Anyway, it’s totally fair to wonder just what Newsom is doing while he’s in Florida. Evidently, it’s filming footage for a hit job on Gov. Ron DeSantis and couching said hit job in faux concern about the direction of the New College:

Last week, I went to New College in Florida — ground zero for what the @GOP are trying to do to education in this country. Take a moment to watch this. Books are banned. Speech is limited. Faculty are scared. Students are bullied. This is just a small dose of what's to come. pic.twitter.com/UZjlm5XIsk — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 12, 2023

First of all, why does Gavin Newsom have such a hate-on for Ron DeSantis? DeSantis is the Governor of Florida and literally has no effect whatsoever on Newsom’s ability (or inability, as it were) to govern California. The only explanation that really makes sense is that Newsom is planning to run for president and is terrified of having to go up against Ron DeSantis, who, again, still hasn’t announced his intention to run.

And second of all, what on earth is Newsom even talking about? “Books are banned. Speech is limited. Faculty are scared. Students are bullied.” Where is he getting this stuff? Joy Reid? He sounds like one of those doomsayers who stands on the street in raggedy clothing with a sign that says “THE END IS NIGH.” The difference is that those guys usually believe what they’re saying; no way does Gavin Newsom actually think that Ron DeSantis is ushering in the Florida Apocalypse. He just sees what happens when conservatism succeeds, and successful conservatism is absolutely toxic to Newsom’s brand. Newsom is scared and throwing whatever he can find at the wall in the desperate hope that something — anything — will stick.

I'm here for the ratio and for the Community Notes that are inbound — Philip Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) April 12, 2023

Samesies. There’s plenty of fodder there.

Can I have a copy of the banned book list, please? — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) April 12, 2023

Hi @GavinNewsom! New College of Florida trustee here. Please name one book that has been banned from our campus. I'll wait. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 12, 2023

So Ron DeSantis passed legislation by himself? Wow, that would be authoritarian. — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) April 12, 2023

Tell the truth. You’re here trying to catch all the Californians who fled your state to get away from what you’ve created. — Jeremy Knauff (@jeremyknauff) April 12, 2023

🙄 You're projecting. You acted like a complete tyrant during covid with lockdowns and kid masking. Californians are fleeing to FL in droves because you cared more about shutting businesses & eating at the French Laundry than dealing with crime & homelessness. You're a joke. — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) April 12, 2023

Nice ratio, @GavinNewsom. Now take this energy for academic freedom to San Francisco State University, where a woman was assaulted last week for stating the fact that men aren’t women. https://t.co/G1yzV1YKw0 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 13, 2023

Faculty should be scared when the books they’ve been forcing and the speech they’ve been compelling for so long has been far-leftist indoctrination financed by taxpayers. What’s actually happening is the restoration of academic norms and the far-left is shitting itself. https://t.co/hBOvAvoElx — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 13, 2023

God, I would love for the rest of the country to be like Florida. And for you to retire from politics. — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) April 12, 2023

