Having solved all problems in his own state of California, Gov. Gavin Newsom has been spotted in the DeSantis-run hellscape of Florida:

It’s way too much to hope for that Newsom’s there to get some pointers from Gov. DeSantis:

Also somebody remind Newsom he’s not supposed to be spending money in states like Florida:

Florida is on a list of 23 states where California prohibited state-funded or state-sponsored travel, so did his campaign pay for the trip to the Sunshine State?

Watching Newsom someday end up pandering to people in swing states by pretending he’s not a leftist lunatic will be entertaining if nothing else.

Perhaps Gavin just wanted to go say hi to all the people who fled California for Florida.

Maybe Californians are better off with Newsom out of the state for a while. Floridians not so much, but at least he has no power there.

