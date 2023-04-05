Having solved all problems in his own state of California, Gov. Gavin Newsom has been spotted in the DeSantis-run hellscape of Florida:

California Governor Gavin Newsom is in Sarasota this morning meeting with New College of Florida students and faculty. The college has become the epicenter of the culture wars after FL Gov Ron DeSantis initiated a conservative transformation. pic.twitter.com/rbZ7rOhclh — Zac Anderson (@zacjanderson) April 5, 2023

It’s way too much to hope for that Newsom’s there to get some pointers from Gov. DeSantis:

He should take lessons from Governor DeSantis on how to run a state the correct way. — gmg (@gobluesurf) April 5, 2023

Also somebody remind Newsom he’s not supposed to be spending money in states like Florida:

Didn't he ban travel by government officials to FL? Or did this not count — Ɽı⸦𝛋ʏ ᗫı⸦𝛋ьߎᴦŋ (@rickydickburn) April 5, 2023

Florida is on a list of 23 states where California prohibited state-funded or state-sponsored travel, so did his campaign pay for the trip to the Sunshine State?

Who TF paid for this trip? CA banned state travel to FL. https://t.co/ozB0HH6C5l — Johnny Utah (@JohnnyU2019) April 5, 2023

I like how Gavin banned travel to red states until he needed to campaign for President. https://t.co/UfIxFTxMvx — Pebo (@Pebo4Real) April 5, 2023

Watching Gavin run for president is hilarious. https://t.co/2U2bdYlmo8 — Gregg, CPO @ SMC (@realgreggd) April 5, 2023

Watching Newsom someday end up pandering to people in swing states by pretending he’s not a leftist lunatic will be entertaining if nothing else.

Good thing there's nothing for Gavin to worry about in California https://t.co/7eVMS5Hhy1 — RK (@rskellogg) April 5, 2023

Perhaps Gavin just wanted to go say hi to all the people who fled California for Florida.

Gavin Newsom is trying to break L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti's record for Democrat Least Interested in Doing the Job That He Currently Has And that's quite a tough record to break https://t.co/DMFxzKzZvt — Chris (@chriswithans) April 5, 2023

I guess all of California's problems have been solved… https://t.co/4HPF8O7nr5 — 🌵 I am (not) a taco 🌵 (@lungsdotcom) April 5, 2023

Maybe Californians are better off with Newsom out of the state for a while. Floridians not so much, but at least he has no power there.

***

