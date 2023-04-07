California Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Florida this week, possibly to check up on all the former residents of his state who have moved there. But the reality of the situation isn’t coming close to stopping Newsom from gaslighting like a maniac, and here’s the latest:

Here are the facts about @GOP led states they DON’T want you to know:

– 8 of the top 10 murder states are red

– 7 of the top 10 dependent states on the feds are red They have:

– lower life expectancy

– higher infant mortality

– higher maternal mortality pic.twitter.com/NPyAbLKWDf — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 7, 2023

They’re “murder states” now? Lefties like Newsom play a little trick when they try and make red states sound more dangerous and unhealthy:

Who runs the cities that have high murder rates in those states? — Kel in Cali (@KinCali1) April 7, 2023

The Mayors of these cities are of what party? I haven’t looked them up. pic.twitter.com/XKAwv0e7xE — Joe Patterson (@Patterdude) April 7, 2023

Does Newsom ever talk about his own state anymore? Maybe he’d rather not have too much focus on what’s been happening there under his “leadership.”

But the cities responsible for those stats are all blue. — Marcus Epistemicidal Maniac Payne (@MarcusDAurelius) April 7, 2023

I think you are talking about the blue cities. Speaking of which, have you been to San Francisco lately? https://t.co/ha7LZII8Wq — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) April 7, 2023

Don't watch my State decay and crumble…

Look over there! Those guys! https://t.co/nOQM6zxnBj — Agent Chaos (@bosslevelhater) April 7, 2023

The attempt to distract is incredibly obvious.

He hasn't stopped lying yet and probably never will. https://t.co/STfADQlZRR — boyjohn (@havetoolpsv) April 7, 2023

Even Newsom’s in-laws left California:

Not even Gavin Newsom’s in-laws are listening to his Florida fear-mongering. The California governor’s relatives bolted the Golden State for the Sunshine State as Newsom ordered schools, businesses and churches shuttered at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report. Longtime California residents Kenneth Siebel Jr. and Judith Siebel purchased a $3.3 million home in Naples, Fla., in March 2020, according to Fox News.

Are there any U-Hauls to be found yet in California?

The Babylon Bee hit it out of the park on this one:

Newsom Touring The Country As Even He Can’t Stand Being In California Anymore https://t.co/hPmjWqzxzU — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 7, 2023

