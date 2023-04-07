California Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Florida this week, possibly to check up on all the former residents of his state who have moved there. But the reality of the situation isn’t coming close to stopping Newsom from gaslighting like a maniac, and here’s the latest:

They’re “murder states” now? Lefties like Newsom play a little trick when they try and make red states sound more dangerous and unhealthy:

Trending

Does Newsom ever talk about his own state anymore? Maybe he’d rather not have too much focus on what’s been happening there under his “leadership.”

The attempt to distract is incredibly obvious.

Even Newsom’s in-laws left California:

Not even Gavin Newsom’s in-laws are listening to his Florida fear-mongering.

The California governor’s relatives bolted the Golden State for the Sunshine State as Newsom ordered schools, businesses and churches shuttered at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report.

Longtime California residents Kenneth Siebel Jr. and Judith Siebel purchased a $3.3 million home in Naples, Fla., in March 2020, according to Fox News.

Are there any U-Hauls to be found yet in California?

The Babylon Bee hit it out of the park on this one:

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: