California Gov. Gavin Newsom is in Florida this week, possibly to check up on the people who have fled the place he runs and moved to the Sunshine State:

Christina Pushaw explained to Newsom why he should just turn around and head back to California:

LOL! The sad part for Newsom is that’s not a joke, either:

A story you may have seen claims so many people are leaving California that U-Haul ran out of trucks in our state.

It’s apparently true.

U-Haul put out a news release in which it said California was the state that saw the biggest loss of one-way U-Haul trucks in 2021.

In fact, U-Haul says it actually ran out of trucks to rent out here.

The top destination for U-Haul’s trucks was Texas followed by Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Arizona.

And hey, why did Newsom travel to the DeSantis-led hellscape of Florida, anyway?

Shouldn’t Newsom head home and get back to the work of destroying his own state?

Yes, just not for the reason Newsom would like to think!

