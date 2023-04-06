California Gov. Gavin Newsom is in Florida this week, possibly to check up on the people who have fled the place he runs and moved to the Sunshine State:

California Governor Gavin Newsom is in Sarasota this morning meeting with New College of Florida students and faculty. The college has become the epicenter of the culture wars after FL Gov Ron DeSantis initiated a conservative transformation. pic.twitter.com/rbZ7rOhclh — Zac Anderson (@zacjanderson) April 5, 2023

Met with some librarians today while in Florida. They shared with me the rich, diverse background of the town and what’s at stake if we ban our kids from learning our real history. pic.twitter.com/FjoLBmCKYX — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 5, 2023

Christina Pushaw explained to Newsom why he should just turn around and head back to California:

GO HOME YOU AREN’T GETTING THOSE U-HAULS BACK https://t.co/OrhTReuzpH — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 6, 2023

LOL! The sad part for Newsom is that’s not a joke, either:

A story you may have seen claims so many people are leaving California that U-Haul ran out of trucks in our state. It’s apparently true. U-Haul put out a news release in which it said California was the state that saw the biggest loss of one-way U-Haul trucks in 2021. In fact, U-Haul says it actually ran out of trucks to rent out here. The top destination for U-Haul’s trucks was Texas followed by Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Arizona.

And hey, why did Newsom travel to the DeSantis-led hellscape of Florida, anyway?

Let’s be honest: @GavinNewsom ventured to Florida to hunt down ex Californians who live here now. and try to tax us because he realized that pushing so many productive people out of his state has contributed to a budget shortfall. NICE TRY 😂 https://t.co/PI4XL2KRZc — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 6, 2023

Shouldn’t Newsom head home and get back to the work of destroying his own state?

Yes, just not for the reason Newsom would like to think!

