Despite the reality of what’s been going on in the country in the last couple of years, the Left isn’t letting up in their attempts to cling to preferred narratives. For example, take a look at this op-ed MSNBC shared only because it was a ridiculous shot at Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida:

These people just don’t deal in the real world, and Christina Pushaw let them know it:

Many are clamoring to move to the DeSantis hellscape of Florida but fleeing Newsom’s utopia in California? Go figure!

Wow, what a hellhole DeSantis has created (cue massive eye roll).

Weird, right? It’s almost like much of the media is loaded with lib hacks.

Perhaps Florida residents will appreciate MSNBC encouraging their leftist following to avoid moving to Florida.

