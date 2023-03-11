Despite the reality of what’s been going on in the country in the last couple of years, the Left isn’t letting up in their attempts to cling to preferred narratives. For example, take a look at this op-ed MSNBC shared only because it was a ridiculous shot at Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida:

Ron DeSantis' desperation for power is destroying an entire state. https://t.co/flLYyBUqjl — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 11, 2023

These people just don’t deal in the real world, and Christina Pushaw let them know it:

And yet somehow everyone keeps moving here! 😂 pic.twitter.com/T18vdiIoA7 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 12, 2023

Many are clamoring to move to the DeSantis hellscape of Florida but fleeing Newsom’s utopia in California? Go figure!

Last year Florida set a new record in tourism, with an estimated 137.6 million visitors in 2022. We will be fine without MSNBC's dozens of viewers. https://t.co/H9J9StqSMT — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) March 12, 2023

Wow, what a hellhole DeSantis has created (cue massive eye roll).

Nothing says success like criticism from MSNBC. — Waterman 🚰 🤷‍♂️ 🌽 (@WmTWaterman) March 12, 2023

Considering they're all leaving California- you'd think there'd be similar stories about Newsom, but I can't seem to find them…. — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) March 12, 2023

Weird, right? It’s almost like much of the media is loaded with lib hacks.

One of my coworkers wondered why I would move “to a place like Florida” so I sent her this excerpt from the WSJ… pic.twitter.com/NQSn1ffP5U — RINO Taxidermist (@YokeTheWoke) March 12, 2023

This is very well stated — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 12, 2023

Perhaps Florida residents will appreciate MSNBC encouraging their leftist following to avoid moving to Florida.

