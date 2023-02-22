Remember when the media, with the help of the “beach Grim Reaper” guy and others, were slamming Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on a daily basis for actually following the actual science and not panicked recommendations from fear-mongers and control freaks with agendas?

Now that the media’s starting to come around, Christina Pushaw says it’s well past time for Gov. DeSantis to hear some apologies:

Columnist Bret Stephens wrote that op-ed, and the fact that the Times even published the thing speaks volumes. A year or two ago that would have been tossed on the floor. But Stephens’ column provided a clue as to the eventual answer to Pushaw’s question:

Recently even NBC News published a story that was deemed dangerous and deadly misinformation not all that long ago:

DeSantis (and many others) were correct the whole time.

Parents and their kids also deserve more than apologies:

And yet Dr. Fauci, who was the highest-paid person in government, is now retired on a cushy pension courtesy of taxpayers.

