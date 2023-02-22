Remember when the media, with the help of the “beach Grim Reaper” guy and others, were slamming Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on a daily basis for actually following the actual science and not panicked recommendations from fear-mongers and control freaks with agendas?

Now that the media’s starting to come around, Christina Pushaw says it’s well past time for Gov. DeSantis to hear some apologies:

Today, the New York Times published a Forbidden Fact. It only took them THREE YEARS. Now, where does @GovRonDeSantis get his apology? 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/otAXQ2dY39 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 22, 2023

Columnist Bret Stephens wrote that op-ed, and the fact that the Times even published the thing speaks volumes. A year or two ago that would have been tossed on the floor. But Stephens’ column provided a clue as to the eventual answer to Pushaw’s question:

Ah well, the conclusion of the NY Times article answers my question: pic.twitter.com/z5Bnxm7eS9 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 22, 2023

Recently even NBC News published a story that was deemed dangerous and deadly misinformation not all that long ago:

And this comes on the heels of last week’s Forbidden Fact from NBC News! pic.twitter.com/2fWrIFWMWs — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 22, 2023

DeSantis (and many others) were correct the whole time.

Another person who deserves an apology is @FLSurgeonGen. Everything he has said that was so “controversial” at the time has been FULLY vindicated, and I have no doubt that what he’s saying now will also be. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 22, 2023

Parents and their kids also deserve more than apologies:

You know what also caught my eye, that they think the ‘cost’ to what they did to the children is “relatively low”. Masking up children in schools was very costly to many and we’re learning of those costs 3 years later. pic.twitter.com/8TAkXrrvUU — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) February 22, 2023

No, vindication is NOT enough. NYT owes me an apology! — [email protected] (@ltondeb) February 22, 2023

They didn't listen to us and they're still telling us how to feel about it: "Vindication ought to be enough." No. Vindication is not enough. — It's Only Words (@itsonlywords) February 22, 2023

Vindication is *not* enough. There needs to be accountability for the fear and division they caused. #NoAmnesty — Michael (@MichaelRoach) February 22, 2023

And yet Dr. Fauci, who was the highest-paid person in government, is now retired on a cushy pension courtesy of taxpayers.

