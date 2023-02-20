Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is in New York City today to speak to police officers. It’s the first of three cities he’ll be visiting.

Well, New York City Mayor Eric Adams tweeted a welcome message for DeSantis earlier this morning. And, much like Adams himself, it was very classy and clever:

Wow, Eric. Burn. 

Ron DeSantis looked pretty competent before, but next to Eric Adams, he looks … even more competent.

Eric Adams literally can’t do anything but talk. DeSantis is actually doing things as Florida Governor, while the only thing Adams is running is his mouth.

Or, rather, fix what’s left of it. Pretty soon there won’t even really be a point to trying anymore:

Awkward.

It definitely didn’t. Sad!

See, now that’s a burn.

