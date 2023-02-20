Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is in New York City today to speak to police officers. It’s the first of three cities he’ll be visiting.

Florida Gov Ron DeSantis Arrives in Staten Island to Deliver an Address on Law Enforcement. The popular governor has garnered tremendous support amongst the GOP in NYC’s Most “Red” Borough. @RonDeSantisFL @GOP @StatenIslandYRs @StatenIslUSA #lawenforcement @NYPDnews… https://t.co/mU2aTjYBWp pic.twitter.com/djTnoWI22G — The Jewish Voice (@JewishVoice) February 20, 2023

DeSantis speaking now to local law enforcement in NY (Staten Island). This is the first of three events — he’s heading to Chicago and Philadelphia next:https://t.co/AlURfdqRUa — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) February 20, 2023

Well, New York City Mayor Eric Adams tweeted a welcome message for DeSantis earlier this morning. And, much like Adams himself, it was very classy and clever:

Welcome to NYC, @GovRonDeSantis, a place where we don’t ban books, discriminate against our LGBTQ+ neighbors, use asylum seekers as props, or let the government stand between a woman and health care. We’re happy to teach you something about values while you’re here. https://t.co/o2CgOt1SES — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) February 20, 2023

Wow, Eric. Burn.

Ron DeSantis looked pretty competent before, but next to Eric Adams, he looks … even more competent.

All those words to tell DeSantis what he doesn’t do because that’s all he does https://t.co/1eZY6F8Kj5 — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) February 20, 2023

Eric Adams literally can’t do anything but talk. DeSantis is actually doing things as Florida Governor, while the only thing Adams is running is his mouth.

You should probably be the one taking notes. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 20, 2023

Someone as embattled as Adams basically has nothing aside for appeals to populism like this. Fix your dumb city, dude. https://t.co/ruwGylhf7z — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 20, 2023

Or, rather, fix what’s left of it. Pretty soon there won’t even really be a point to trying anymore:

Your values led to a mass exodus of residents – many of them found their way to Florida — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) February 20, 2023

Nice rhetoric — but here’s reality: More Americans fled NYC than any other metro area last year. More Americans moved to Florida than any other state. You know this, Mayor Adams, and you’ve talked (accurately) about crime pushing people out of NYC. Florida’s crime rate… https://t.co/gHru8I12PS — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 20, 2023

Maybe you should take some notes while he’s in town. Florida’s increased in population while your town is losing population. Florida’s at a 50-year low in crime while major crime is up 22% in NYC. — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) February 20, 2023

Awkward.

I have a hunch this didn't land the way you thought it would. — Clifton Duncan (@cliftonaduncan) February 20, 2023

It definitely didn’t. Sad!

And we are happy to teach you about this ratio — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 20, 2023

See, now that’s a burn.

