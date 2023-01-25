Being the mayor of a sanctuary city is not easy. Like, did you know that when you get elected mayor of a sanctuary city, people out there actually expect you to be the mayor of a sanctuary city and to preside over all the stuff that comes with sanctuary city status.

It’s cruel and unfair, really. No wonder New York City Mayor Eric Adams is getting so frustrated:

It’s unfair for cities* to carry the weight of a national problem, dammit!

*Cities in northern blue states. Red-state border towns can carry all the weight and then some.

“Stop sending us your tired, your poor, our huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send those, the homeless, tempest-tost to somebody else. Our golden door is closed.”

Forget about the sign on the statue. What about this tweet from Eric Adams?

Womp-womp.

***

Sad! NYC Mayor Eric Adams declares state of emergency over huge influx of illegal immigrants to his sanctuary city

Bill Melugin puts Mayor Eric Adams’ complaint about number of illegals being bused to NYC into perspective

NYC Mayor Eric Adams looking into special ‘spaces’ to house migrants his sanctuary city can’t handle

***

