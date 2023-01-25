Being the mayor of a sanctuary city is not easy. Like, did you know that when you get elected mayor of a sanctuary city, people out there actually expect you to be the mayor of a sanctuary city and to preside over all the stuff that comes with sanctuary city status.

It’s cruel and unfair, really. No wonder New York City Mayor Eric Adams is getting so frustrated:

.@NYCMayor on the city closing its doors to immigrants: "Look at Chicago, Houston, Washington, New York City, this is just unfair for cities to carry the weight" of integrating migrants. pic.twitter.com/MLobK2Tqfz — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 25, 2023

It’s unfair for cities* to carry the weight of a national problem, dammit!

*Cities in northern blue states. Red-state border towns can carry all the weight and then some.

Worst sanctuary cities ever https://t.co/5iJ3MVwTJ6 — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) January 25, 2023

“Stop sending us your tired, your poor, our huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send those, the homeless, tempest-tost to somebody else. Our golden door is closed.”

But the sign on the statue! https://t.co/RTGnlN5i7W — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 25, 2023

Forget about the sign on the statue. What about this tweet from Eric Adams?

“This is just unfair” pic.twitter.com/7TNkBAaGl0 — Mark The Shark (@MRaff57) January 25, 2023

Womp-womp.

Yes, it's so unfair for all the major cities who've declared themselves sanctuary cities to carry the weight of illegal immigrants. It's fair for small border towns to carry the weight instead. https://t.co/sa9UWiXRDB — Carlos (@txiokatu) January 25, 2023

The man NIMBYs with the best of them — Tripp (@cbomar_3) January 25, 2023

